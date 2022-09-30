BLUEFIELD — Virginians and West Virginians were being advised Thursday to take precautions as remnants of the devastating Hurricane Ian may bring between 3 to 4 inches of rain to the region this weekend, maybe more.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Blacksburg, Va. issued a hazardous weather outlook Thursday which included the Virginia counties of Tazewell, Bland, Giles and Wythe. In West Virginia, the notice included the counties of Mercer, Monroe and Summers. Tropical storm warnings were issued for the northern counties in North Carolina, including the cities of Winston-Salem and Greensboro.
The storm, which tore a swath of devastation across Florida as it hit the western coast as a Category 4, was downgraded to a tropical storm before it exited the state near Daytona Beach then gained strength as it entered the Atlantic and was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane Thursday evening on a course toward South Carolina, with Charleston in its direct path.
The latest projections Thursday night showed the storm taking a northwestern path after it comes ashore in South Carolina with this region in the direct path of whatever remains of Hurricane Ian as it storms through, the eye of the storm passing close by at about 2 p.m. on Saturday with heavy rain preceding it.
Meteorologist Robert Beasley with the NWS said the forecast had been trending “a little worse for the area in terms of wind and rain.”
The region around Bluefield including southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia could see 3 to 3.5 inches of rain. Much of this rain is expected to fall between midnight Friday and noon Saturday.
“The bulk of it will fall during that time frame, but there’s a chance of rain starting as early as (Friday) afternoon, and really continues until the first of next week until a cold front pushes it out of here,” Beasley said. “That will be about Tuesday.”
“The good news is that it’s going to be falling over a 24 to 36-hour time frame,” he said. “There would be more issues with river flooding and streams than flash flooding, but you could see more mudslides because everything is going to be so saturated. It’s really going to be nasty and it’s going to be cold. It’s a good weekend to stay inside and batten down the hatches.”
Keith Gunnoe, Mercer County’s director of emergency services, said a lack of precipitation over the past few weeks has left local streams and creeks in good condition; however, flooding could occur in low lying areas. The West Virginia Emergency Management Division will be monitoring the state’s storm situation.
Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday Ian is forecast to hit West Virginia, but he did not issue a State or Preparedness because of possible heavy rains.
“We are all over this,” he said of keeping an eye on the forecast, which has predicted 3 to 5 inches of rain in many areas of the state. “It is a big deal.”
He said the Dept. of Emergency Management is monitoring it closely.
Justice did direct the West Virginia National Guard to be ready to provide any support that may be needed in Florida.
“We in West Virginia have compassion for everyone,” he said. “It is tough stuff.”
“We would obviously recommend to be wise, to be smart,” Gunnoe said. He also advised against driving into water covering roadways.
“Never travel through flooding water,” he said.
Gunnoe said that Mercer County residents are resilient and have dealt with floods in the past, but people should consider leaving their areas if flood waters start to rise.
“We would never suggest staying in a home if flooding is threatening,” he said.
The Virginia State Police will have all personnel on stand-by for routine and emergency deployment across the Commonwealth and for the duration of the storm’s presence, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the state police.
VSP Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers were pre-deploying Thursday based on projected rainfall patterns, vulnerable flood zones and storm surge, Geller said. Because the projected path of the storm takes the remnants of Ian across Southwest Virginia, several SRT divers were staging at the Wytheville Field Division for any swift water rescue needs.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared on Thursday a State of Emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to impact portions of Virginia starting today.
“Hurricane Ian is a large, powerful storm, and current predictions indicate that it may impact parts of Virginia later this week into early next week,” Youngkin said. “We want to ensure that our communities have the resources needed to respond to and recover from any potential effects from the storm. While we recognize that the storm track is still uncertain, I nevertheless encourage all Virginians and visitors to make a plan, have supplies on hand, and follow official sources for the latest forecast information and guidance. Suzanne and I will be praying for those in Florida in the path of the storm.”
This State of Emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and equipment needed for response and recovery efforts. Virginians should be prepared for the potential of severe rainfall, flooding, wind damage, tornadoes, and other storm-related impacts, state officials said.
The Virginia Emergency Support Team (VEST) is actively monitoring the situation and coordinating resources and information to prepare for this storm. The Virginia Emergency Operations Center (VEOC) will coordinate preparedness, response, and recovery efforts with local, state and federal officials.
State officials offered the following recommendations as the storm approached the region:
• Make a plan. Plan in advance a route to a safe place, how you will stay in contact with family and friends, and what you will do in different situations. Additional planning resources are available at https://www.vaemergency.gov/prepare/make-a-plan/.
• Prepare an emergency kit. For a list of recommended emergency supplies to sustain a household before, during and after the storm visit: VAemergency.gov/emergency-kit.
• Stay informed. Virginia residents should follow the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on Twitter and Facebook for preparedness updates and their local National Weather Service office for the latest weather forecast, advisories, watches or warnings. Download the FEMA app on your smartphone to receive mobile alerts from the National Weather Service. Power outages are always a concern during weather events—make sure you have a battery-operated radio available so you can still receive life-saving alerts.
• For more information about preparing businesses, families and property against hurricane threats visit: VAemergency.gov/hurricanes and ready.gov/hurricanes.
The Virginia State Police reminded motorists remain weather aware for the heavy rain and winds that could impact the Commonwealth beginning Friday and lasting through Monday. People needing to travel were giving the following tips”• State law requires headlights to be on when windshield wipers are activated. Headlights both help you see and be seen.
• Slow your speed for conditions.
• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle.
• Do not use cellphones while driving and limit other distractions.
• Do not drive into standing water in the road. The state police motto in such circumstances is “Turn around. Don’t drown.” The depth of the water can be deceiving and dangerous for all vehicles.
• Turn to VDOT’s 511 for the latest in road closures and openings. Do not call 911 or #77 for non-emergency issues or road closure information.
