IAEGER — Iaeger Mayor Joe D. Ford said he is saddened by the death of volunteer firefighter Russell Roberson, 42, who died in the line of duty early Sunday morning.
“He was a fine young man,” Ford said, adding that has known Roberson and his family for many years. “You could not find a better person. He would help anybody out.”
Ford said Roberson was on a call in the early morning hours with the Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department returning to a house fire from the previous day that had reignited and spread to a nearby trailer.
Roberson was helping another person, trying to keep a man from running back into his burning trailer to get some things, when he inhaled too much smoke.
“He was trying to stop him and the smoke was rolling out,” Ford said, and all the smoke overcame him.
A former firefighter and police chief himself, Ford said he understands and appreciates the dangers, and Roberson faced that danger to help save another person.
Ford said many firefighters from other jurisdictions have been to the county to honor Roberson as the community mourns.
“They had a ceremony when his body was returned from Charleston,” he said. “A lot of people showed up for that.”
Two ladder trucks accompanied the body into town as did the State Police and other fire departments.
Funeral services for Roberson will be conducted today at noon at Iaeger Elementary School.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
