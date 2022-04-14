IAEGER — A bank in McDowell County is receiving more than $170,000 from a federal fund set aside to help economically distressed communities.
Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the announcement Wednesday.
Pioneer Community Bank in Iaeger will receive the money through the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund), which was established to reinvest into economically distressed communities, generating further economic opportunity.
“This funding will help strengthen Pioneer Community Bank in McDowell County, specifically improving access to capital for residents and small businesses,” Capito said. “It’s important that we continue to invest in the potential of our downtowns in West Virginia, and I look forward to the impact this funding will make in Iaeger.”
Manchin said it’s about jobs and economic growth.
“Investing in West Virginia’s communities creates good-paying jobs and spurs economic growth in the region and across the Mountain State,” he said. “I am pleased Treasury is investing in the Pioneer Community Bank to boost their business and spur new opportunities in Iaeger, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that supports West Virginia communities and our economy.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
