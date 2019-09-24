RICHLANDS, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday his plan to reach 100 percent renewable energy as the source of electricity in Virginia by 2050 could be of benefit to coal production and the economy in Southwest Virginia.
Northam, who made a “listening tour” stop on workforce development at Southwest Virginia Community College (SVCC) near Richlands, was responding to an inquiry from Harry Childress, president of the Virginia Coal and Energy Alliance,
“A concern we have, that came out last week, is the executive order (to be 100 percent renewable by 2050),” he said. “That’s a concern because we could lose 20 percent to 30 percent of our employees (in the coal mining industry in the region). You are talking about 900 to maybe 1,000 people who lose their jobs because of the executive order.”
The industry has already been hit hard, he said, and the “vast majority” of the metallurgical coal mined in the region is now being shipped overseas, which is a volatile and cyclical market.
Northern said Dominion Energy is looking at using a “significant number of wind turbines” and the parts could be manufactured in this region not only for Virginia and the East Coast but across the country.
“I would just be open-minded,” he told Childress. “There may be manufacturing jobs ... we can get some of those parts made (in Southwest Virginia).”
Metallurgical coal would also be needed to produce the needed metals for the turbines, he added.
Northam also said he travels all over the world to recruit businesses to come to Virginia.
“The business community really wants to move forward with renewable energy,” he said. “That’s just the reality of it.”
Northam said the last thing anyone wants to do is put someone out of work, and other jobs related to the energy sector can be created.
“Let us know how we can work with you,” he said, referring to any training that may be needed to take advantage of renewable energy jobs.
Childress said he thinks that most people would agree with Northam that bringing plants to Southwest Virginia to produce steel and to manufacture products needed in the energy industry would be welcome.
Northam’s executive order calls for a 30 percent reduction in the use of fossil fuels to produce energy by 2030 and then a 100 percent reduction by 2050.
Other issues related to jobs and job training surfaced during the visit.
Northam said his top priority as Governor is to work to bring jobs so people can support their families and live in the area, not be forced to leave to find work elsewhere.
Consistent themes throughout the meeting were low pay for various sectors, including education and health care, the lack of businesses and jobs, and the scarcity of adequate broadband service.
Greg Brown, superintendent of Russell County Schools, said recruiting teachers to the area is not easy, primarily because of the low pay.
“This is my 20th year (in education) and it’s gotten worse,” he said, adding that with a $31,700 starting salary, teachers can go elsewhere and make more money. “It’s a huge issue.”
Although Russell and Tazewell counties are both offering free tuition and have many programs to offer, students who want to stay here cannot because of the lack of jobs and can only stay if they are “underemployed.”
Regina Sayers, executive director of the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens, said she has trouble finding employees in health care and one reason is the cost of getting the necessary training.
“The financial debt for students in health care careers is too high,” she said. “There is no incentive.”
Northam said the state should take a look at providing financial incentives to health care professionals who will locate and work in rural areas.
Tom Connelly, a member of the SVCC board, said there is a disconnect between Richmond and rural Southwest Virginia, adding that he attended a business meeting in Richmond recently about the school partnering with local businesses for on-the-job training.
But they don’t understand that “we don’t have major businesses in this area to pair with,” he said. “We need businesses.”
“Our major export is young people who are going away to find work,” he said.
Connelly said he was told that with broadband, “you can do any business you want to.”
But access to broadband is a problem in Southwest Virginia, he told them.
If Richmond wants to help, he said, then bring infrastructure like broadband, and bring jobs.
“We desperately need jobs in Southwest Virginia,” he said.
Artisan jobs and the tourism industry may pick up some of the slack, he added, “but that cannot keep Southwest Virginia going … Send us some jobs.”
Tazewell County Supervisor Mike Hymes suggested partnering with Northern Virginia.
“There are jobs up there they can’t fill,” he said. “There are people in Southwest Virginia that can fill them with broadband.”
People want to stay in this area and are willing to train and work hard and will “code and do whatever.”
But access to broadband is crucial.
“If you can help us get partnerships with Northern Virginia to bring us those kind of jobs here…” he told Northam, and if a company wants to locate here, “we can give them tax incentives to live here.”
Hymes were referring to Del. James W. “Will” Morefield’s (R-Tazewell County) initiative to provide tax incentives to companies that locate in the region.
Jim Boyd of Richlands asked Northam’s help in building a veterans day care center in the Bluestone Business Park off U.S. 460 just west of Bluefield.
Boyd pointed out the close proximity of colleges and hospitals as well as VA medical clinics to the park.
“I talked to the county about it…” he said, adding that they are willing to donate enough land in the park for the center. “It would greatly enhance the development of the rest of the park and it would also add a lot of jobs.”
The 681-acre Bluestone park has yet to find a tenant.
“We really work hard to make sure Virginia is the most veteran-friendly state,” Northam said, adding that two centers recently opened in other areas of the state. “We certainly need to look at this area as well.”
Northam thanked everyone for coming and said he will take all ideas and suggestions back to Richmond and invited anyone with other questions to contact his office.
Northam is on a tour this week that also took him to Virginia Tech Monday and to Martinsville and Westmoreland County today.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.