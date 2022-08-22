By: Olivia LeDuc
CNHI News Service
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Larry Gaiero knew the clock was ticking when doctors at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center introduced him to the idea of dialysis for the remainder of his life. The only work around was a new kidney.
The 74-year-old Haverhill man describes feeling weaker, but remaining adamant about one thing — the donation would not come from his sons.
That insistence wasn’t enough to dissuade the two from offering.
“It wasn’t even a question to start getting tested,” said son James Gaiero. “I didn’t think twice about it.”
The results were in after a long series of medical exams. Only one son was a match — the eldest, 46-year-old James.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, parents and children have at least a 50% chance of matching.
Now, just over a month after successful operations on both father and son, Larry Gaiero is overcome with gratitude.
Larry Gaiero, 74, of Haverhill, received a kidney transplant from his son James, 46, in June.
“It’s been a very well recovery,” he said. “I think by next week, I will start to drive on my own,” he added of his efforts to resume everyday activities.
He reflects now on his kidney disease worsening during the last two years. He was watched closely by doctors, who eventually said the condition had turned dire.
“These past few months have been trying months for me,” Larry Gaiero said. “It came to the point where I had no energy at all. I knew it was time.”
While his sons underwent testing, he was added to a long list of people waiting for a donation from a stranger.
“I told him right away I was getting tested and that it wasn’t a discussion,” said James Gaiero.
He remembers the phone call from doctors that followed 10 months of evaluations.
“It was an awesome call,” he said.
Larry felt a dark cloud vanish with the news, he said, despite his earlier apprehension.
He added, “I was so excited about the news I wanted the procedure done that evening.”
He says life is different now, after his son became his lifeline.
“I’m happy everything is done and it went okay,” the younger Gaiero said. “I would do it again 100 times.”
