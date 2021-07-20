BLUEFIELD —Students and faculty who get vaccinated against COVID-19 could help their school win a prize that would pay for a special student activity, officials with the West Virginia Department of Education announced recently.
The state Department of Education is offering a voluntary competition, called ‘I Got percent,’ aimed at encouraging all the state’s students and school staff who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to do it.
On Oct.1, schools across the state can submit the number of faculty, staff and students vaccinated in their school and be eligible for a $5,000 drawing to use for any student-based activity, according to state school officials. The high school, middle school, and elementary school with the largest percentage of vaccinated staff and students will each win the prize.
Mercer County Schools is encouraging its employees and students to get vaccinated. COVID-19 vaccines are now approved for anyone aged 12 and over, according to data and information specialist Amy Harrison.
“It is completely voluntary,” Harrison said Monday.
The state has not provided specifics yet about how the contest will be conducted, but more details about it are expected by the time schools open, she said.
People who have received a vaccine are issued a card from the clinic or other medical provider that administers the vaccination; it records the date, place and type of vaccine that was administered. Students can be vaccinated by their own health care providers and other providers that are giving the vaccines, Harrison said.
“This is just a push from the state department of education for people to get vaccinated,” Harrison said.
