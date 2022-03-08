WASHINGTON — Comparing the Ukraine war with the Cuban Missile Crisis with Russia in 1962, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said Monday he has never been as concerned as he is now with “the fear of what could happen.”
During the 1962 crisis showdown, Pres. John F. Kennedy successfully thwarted the effort of Russia to place ballistic missiles in Cuba, but at the risk of a nuclear war as Russian ships loaded with missiles turned back from a U.S. Naval “quarantine” of Cuba.
“I have never seen this type of attack on a democratic freedom-loving country … being so savagely attacked,” Manchin said during a virtual press conference from his Washington office, adding that he takes “nothing off the table” in dealing with Russian Pres. Vladimir Putin.
Manchin said he does not support U.S. troops getting involved directly in Ukraine at this point because the Ukrainians are willing to fight, but they need equipment, in particular fighter jets, and it is one measure he supports that comes with a risk.
That is because the U.S. will backfill fighter jets to Poland and other contiguous NATO members to replace Russian MIGs they give to Ukraine for their air defenses.
Putin has said such support will not be tolerated, but Manchin said that is where the line is drawn.
“We are going to backfill those planes,” he said. “You can’t be backed down by a thug.”
Manchin said Ukraine has no air defenses now but their pilots already are trained to fly the Russian MIGs that Poland and the other NATO countries that were once occupied by Russia have. The U.S. will replace all fighter jets given to Ukraine.
“I can’t stand back,” he said. “I am not taking anything off the table.”
Manchin said the U.S. has about 90,000 troops in Europe, mostly in Germany.
“We need to be set up,” he said, referring to a strong military readiness. “We need to have Patriot missile batteries in place and a show of the military force we have. We have to have our fighter jets ready to go.”
Manchin said that doesn’t mean a direct conflict with Russia will or should happen, “but we have got to show the resolve … and not let him back us down.”
That includes not backing down from any nuclear threats as well, he added, and the “whole world should rise up” against anyone who is making nuclear threats and doing what Putin is doing in Ukraine.
“If he takes it as an act of war because we are involved and support them, he has finally got the pushback and he understands” what democracy means and why people are willing to die for it, Manchin said.
“This is Putin’s war, not Russia’s war,” he said. “If they (Russian citizens) knew the facts, they would not support it. If the military knew the truth, they may not even support it.”
Russian troops thought they were participating in exercises and had no idea they would be ordered to invade, he said, but then when ordered to do so, they expected little resistance.
They thought the Ukrainians would “roll over and put their hands up,” he said, but they learned quickly they had a fight on their hands.
Manchin, who was on a virtual call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend, said Putin miscalculated the will and resolve of the Ukrainian people and thought it would be a cakewalk to take over.
“The backbone and spine of the Ukrainian people are unbelievable and unbreakable,” he said, and Zelesnky was inspiring.
“I have never seen or been impressed by a person who is so committed to protecting his country, defending his country and dying for his country if need be,” Manchin said. “He will be on the right side of history and moral values....”
Zelensky was not asking for troops, he said, but for air cover (fighter jets), and said he was “not asking for you to come to fight my war. We will fly and we will fight.”
Congress plans to appropriate $10 billion in additional support and that includes needed military equipment.
Putin should see a series of “neverending war crimes” levied against him, Manchin added.
Manchin also once again reiterated his support of banning all Russian oil imports.
“We can’t give Putin money to pay for the atrocities on human beings,” he said, adding that the U.S. must immediately focus on producing more oil, gas and LNG (liquid natural gas) domestically, becoming energy independent and be in a position to backfill the energy needs of European countries.
“We have to make a commitment to be energy independent,” he said. “We must do that … I think we are moving in that direction.”
Although the U.S. cannot supply the 8 million barrels of oil a day Russia exports, it can be done with the help of other countries.
“Most of the world turns on fossil fuels,” he said. “That is the reality. Get with it.”
Putin has weaponized those fuels, a move that cannot be tolerated and can be defeated with more production here in coordination with allies.
Manchin emphasized again he is not against transitioning to renewable energy at all, especially hydrogen and nuclear, but it is not a matter of one or the other.
“You can’t eliminate your way” to energy independence,” he said, but you can “innovate your way” to it by providing the needed oil, gas and coal, which is the cleanest produced in the world, and at the same time developing green energy.
Manchin said Germany’s Green Party has been one of the most aggressive in transitioning to green energy but as a result of the invasion of Ukraine and closing of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline they have backed off and understand the immediate need for fossil fuels.
Manchin said he realizes inflation, especially gas prices, were already rising and may go higher, but that can be helped with ramping up production.
“If we don’t protect ourselves, that is self-inflicted pain,” he said.
When asked how much more residents can tolerate in rising gasoline prices, Manchin said, “The only thing we can’t tolerate is the atrocities going on in the Ukraine.”
He also said West Virginia should have “open arms” for any Ukrainian refugees.
