BLUEFIELD — A vehicular pursuit that started Monday evening on Interstate 77 resulted in pending charges including fleeing with reckless indifference and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver after the vehicle was stopped near Bluefield.
The chase started in Mercer County after a Mercury Mountaineer with Michigan license plates passed through the toll booth at Flat Top, according to Sgt. R.T. Stinson with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Division. A trooper tried to conduct a traffic stop for defective equipment.
Spike strips were deployed near Camp Creek. The driver's side front tire was damaged, but the SUV continued south down I-77.
The SUV then got off I-77 at the Ingleside Road area and headed toward Ada, Stinson said at the scene. The Mercer County Sheriff's Department and the Bluefield Police Department assisted, and the SUV was stopped next to Goins Gas & Produce near Bluefield.
Two of the four people in the car were arrested, Stinson stated while the vehicle was being searched. The driver, whose name was not immediately available, had two out-of-state warrants. Pending charges related to the pursuit included fleeing with reckless indifference and possession with intent to contribute a controlled substance. The names of the other suspect and other passengers were not available.
Sgt. J.M. Danieley and K-9 Ace with the Bluefield Police Department were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Cpl. M.S. Horton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Division is the case's lead investigator. The investigation was continuing Monday night.
Traffic was blocked on Princeton Avenue until the scene was cleared.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
