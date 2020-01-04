BLAND, Va. — Virginia State Police continue to search for a shooter after a man traveling on I-77 in Bland County Friday morning was wounded by gunshots fired from another vehicle.
Corinne Geller, public relations director for the VSP, said the 40-year-old man was being treated for serious injuries.
At about 5:27 a.m. Friday, the man was driving north on I-77 in a burgundy Toyota Corolla when a gold Pontiac Montana minivan pulled up beside his vehicle near the 63 mile marker in Bland County, she said.
Someone inside the Pontiac van began shooting at the Toyota and struck the driver. The van then continued north on I-77 towards West Virginia.
Geller said the Toyota’s driver pulled off onto the shoulder and called 911. He was being treated for serious, but non-life threatening, injuries at Wytheville Community Hospital.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or calling 276-228-3131 or be emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating the incident
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
