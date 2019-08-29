According to Corporal Z.M. Duke, of the West Virginia State Police, a dump truck was traveling southbound on I-77, Wednesday, when the bed of the truck, which was at least partially up, struck the overpass at Exit 9 and overhead power lines near the southbound on ramp. First responders arrived on scene, including the East River Volunteer Fire Department. Shortly after, a tractor-trailer traveling northbound struck the East River Fire Department pickup truck, pictured above, and crashed into the ditch on the right side of the road.