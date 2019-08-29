I-77 dual wrecks

According to Corporal Z.M. Duke, of the West Virginia State Police, a dump truck was traveling southbound on I-77, Wednesday, when the bed of the truck, which was at least partially up, struck the overpass at Exit 9 and overhead power lines near the southbound on ramp. First responders arrived on scene, including the East River Volunteer Fire Department. Shortly after, a tractor-trailer traveling northbound struck the East River Fire Department pickup truck, pictured above, and crashed into the ditch on the right side of the road. 

 Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

PRINCETON — Two accidents at I-77 Exit 9 in Princeton Friday afternoon shut off electricity in the area and left an East River Volunteer Fire Department truck demolished.

No injuries were reported in the separate but related incidents.

West Virginia State Trooper Cpl. Z. M. Duke said a dump truck was in the southbound lanes and was running with its bed at least partially up.

“It caught an overhead power line and got it down (on the interstate),” he said.

An East River Volunteer Fire Department truck came to help with traffic control in the northbound lanes.

“They had a truck positioned to try to help divert traffic off on the right shoulder to avoid the power lines,” Duke said. “A northbound tractor-trailer then rear ended it.”

The impact knocked the fire department truck on its side.

Duke said any charges in the incidents will be handled by the state Department of Transportation.

Appalachian Power reported about 700 customers were without power for several hours.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com 

Tags