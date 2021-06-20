TAZEWELL, Va. — Feasibility studies on a proposed massive $2 billion hydroelectric pump storage facility in Tazewell County were slowed by the pandemic, but Dominion Energy has remained committed to learn if the project can move forward.
“We are still very positive,” said Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy. “The COVID protocol would not allow any site work during the pandemic, but during that time they have continued to to get reports and data on all the previous work.”
Jeremy L. Slayton, with Dominon Energy media relations, said recently the company does not yet have a “significant update” about the “development activities associated with our pumped storage facility” but more information should be available at a later date.
The work has included many studies on whether the proposed site on the southern side of East River Mountain just west of Bluefield is suitable for the huge project, including bore drillings to determine if the earth underneath can handle it, environmental impact studies and a water source.
A pump storage facility is similar to a “giant battery,” with two large reservoirs, one near the top of East River Mountain and one near the bottom. Both reservoirs would be filled with water and power is generated when water is released from the upper reservoir to the lower one, cascading through tunnels more than 1,000 down the mountain, providing the power to rotate turbines.
Power would be provided to Dominion on demand since it can be generated “within minutes” at the facility, Dominion officials have said, and then transmitted to any location on Dominion’s electric grid.
Stacy said as far as the county knows the work to see if the site is suitable is still on track.
“Nothing has yet been identified as detrimental to the project,” he said. “It was unfortunate not to be able to do site work (during the pandemic).”
This is the time of year they would be busy, he added.
Dominion has already invested considerable work on the project during the last few years, and that includes public meetings about the nature of the facility and how it would impact the area.
The company owns about 2,600 acres where the site would be located.
The scope of the project helps explain why so much preliminary work must be done to make sure all is in place geographically to handle it.
A 200-ft. high earthen-based dam is needed for the 2,000-ft. long lower reservoir with water covering 235 acres.
The powerhouse, which will hold four large turbines, will be at the lower reservoir and the structure is 450 feet long, 150 feet high and 100 feet wide. Each turbine will produce more than 200,000 kilowatts for a total of 850,000 kilowatts, enough to power about 250,000 homes.
At the top of the mountain, about 1,000 feet away, would be the upper reservoir at an elevation of over 3,000 feet. That dam will be 175 feet high and the water will cover 229 acres.
If the project is given the green light, it will bring more than 2,000 jobs during the construction phase, which lasts five to seven years, and about 50 permanent jobs after completion.
The project would take about 10 years to complete and bring a huge economic boost to the area.
According to a report released by the Richmond-based Chmura Economics & Analytics, the proposed power station would bring about $320 million annually in economic benefits to the region during construction, $37 million a year after completion as well as about $12 million a year in tax revenue for local governments.
When the project first surfaced, seven localities agreed to a revenue-sharing plan, with the county where the plant would be locating receiving the most money.
That agreement, which was worked out with coalfield counties and the City of Norton, gives the county where the facility will be constructed the lion’s share of the revenue, or 22 percent of the estimated $12 million annually.
That would mean more than $2.5 million a year for Tazewell County.
“Our fingers are crossed,” Stacy said. “There is a long list of due diligence to be done and any one of them could derail this project. We are holding our breath that all the preliminary studies are coming back to move forward.”
Stacy said Dominion may soon have an update on the progress of the work.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
