HURLEY, Va. — Buchanan County residents still recovering from a devastating flood that struck the Hurley area in September 2021 will be getting some relief thanks to more than $11 million in grant assistance.
Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield, R-Tazewell, announced recently that $11.4 in grant assistance for the flood victims of Hurley has been adopted in the state budget that was approved by the House and Senate.
The Guesses Fork area near Hurley was struck on the morning of Sept. 2, 2021 by a powerful flash flood. About 40 homes were seriously damaged or destroyed, and one person died.
The General Assembly also provided nearly $4 billion in tax relief, according to Morefield. It includes a $250 tax relief check for individual filers and $500 for joint filers, increases the standard deduction nearly 100 percent to $8,000 for individuals and $16,000 for joint filers, repeals the 1.5 percent state sales tax on food and personal hygiene products. This budget also includes record investments in K-12 and higher education. It includes over $3 billion in new, direct aid for K-12, including $1.25 billion to support over $3 billion for school construction projects. With students headed back to campus in the fall, the General Assembly has also provided substantial resources to higher education to freeze tuition increases.
Morefield said that the investments in law enforcement show Virginia’s priorities are to fund, not defund, themen and women who protect their communities daily. Small businesses were crippled during the pandemic and this budget also ends the accelerated sales tax practice that put undue burdens on Virginia’s small businesses.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin will have seven days once he receives the budget to return amendments to the General Assembly, which will then reconvene and either accept or reject them, completing the 2022 — 2024 budget process.
“I am thrilled to announce that $11.4 million dollars has been included in the adopted budget for the Hurley flood victims and that we adopted a sound budget that puts Virginians first.” Morefield stated. “I am very appreciative to my colleagues for supporting me in this effort and I would like to thank Senator Travis Hackworth for his support in the Senate. I am confident the governor will support the flood relief assistance, especially since he saw the heartbreaking devastation in person. We have a moral obligation to make every effort to help everyone, especially those less fortunate. It is my hope the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development will announce the details of how to apply for the grant assistance in the coming days after the governor signs the budget into law.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.