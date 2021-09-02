HURLEY, Va. — Residents living along Hurley Road were asked to evacuate Wednesday due to a potential mudslide while volunteers collected supplies to help the people who saw flash flooding from Tropical Depression Ida that damaged or destroyed their homes Monday.
Authorities asked Hurley residents to evacuate Wednesday while a potential mudslide was assessed in the 9,000 block of Hurley Road, according to Chief Deputy Eric Breeding of the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Flash floods destroyed 20 of Hurley’s homes this week, washed out roads and left other residents without electricity, he said. This flooding struck early Monday morning as a separate weather system had moved into the area bringing into the region pockets of heavy downpours.
Breeding said when first-responders arrived on the scene that the devastation prompted calls to the Virginia State Police, fire and rescue departments and the state Office of Emergency Management.
Six swift water rescue teams came from across the state were dispatched. They worked all day Monday until darkness forced them to quit, transporting residents who wanted to leave and offering the service to others. The teams resumed their operations Tuesday. Breeding said then that the goal was to reach each house in the Guesses Fork area, which has 364 addresses, and give everyone the opportunity to evacuate. Shelter has been provided at the Grundy Baptist Church. Between 45 to 50 residents were rescued and sheltered.
Efforts are now underway to collect relief supplies for the people whose homes were destroyed and severely damaged.
The Vision Salon and Beauty Bar located at 2749 Fincastle Turnpike in North Tazewell, Va. will be a collection point for donations to help Hurley’s flood victims. People who would like to donate can see Sara Johnston at the salon between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. The donations will be delivered Saturday.
“We are collecting water, diapers, toiletry items, cleaning supplies, cat and dog food, some tools; people down there need shovels, they need rakes, they need hoses, they need stuff to clean up with,” Johnston said, looking at items that had been dropped off Wednesday. “These donations have come from people outside the salon that we’ve never met, just kind of the community coming together to support another community.”
People had been generous Wednesday with their donations.
“It has been really good. We have been doing it for about four hours now and we’ve got diapers, water, dog food, cleaning supplies,” Johnston added.
The United Way of Southwest Virginia is working with Buchanan County Emergency Management authorities to provide relief to victims of the floods brought by Tropical Storm Ida to the Hurley Community. The American Electric Power Foundation and the United Way of Southwest Virginia have created a dedicated emergency fund, with all proceeds to go to the effort.
“Today the United Way and the AEP Foundation purchased more than100 lanterns, more than 100 flashlights and the batteries needed to run them,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of the United Way of Southwest Virginia. “We’re also looking at purchasing food vouchers, coolers and ice, hopefully in the next few hours as well.”
The United Way and the AEP Foundation are working with Buchanan County authorities to identify unique needs of Hurley, Va., residents.
“As the storm was passing over Buchanan County, some students were forced to spend the night at their school because there was simply no way for them to make it home,” Staton said. “By working with our local partners in Buchanan County, we can make sure this assistance is distributed to those in greatest need first.”
Southwest Virginia Community College is collecting flood relief donations, too.
“Our friends and family in the Hurley area need our help. In addition, we are anticipating severe weather across the region in the coming days and would like to prepare to help our communities,” college officials said. “To assist with current and anticipated cleanup and recovery efforts, Southwest Virginia Community College is collecting donations in the lobby of Buchanan Hall on the main campus, located at 669 Community College Rd, Cedar Bluff, VA 24609.”
The lobby will be open until 9:30 p.m. on weeknights, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. If staff is not present, items can be left in the lobby or contact Campus Police for assistance at 276-964-7221 or 276-964-4357.
The items needed for the donation drive include: bottled water; cleaning products; paper towels; baby supplies including formula, diapers and non-perishable baby food; pet supplies including food, collars, leashes, bowls and carriers; flashlights with extra batteries; and disposable masks.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.