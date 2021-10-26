HURLEY, Va. — Long-term recovery efforts aimed at helping Buchanan County, Va. residents cope with the aftermath a devastating a late-August flood are ongoing, but volunteers and donations are still needed for the months ahead, according to the Southwest Virginia United Way.
A flash flood that struck the Guesses Fork Road area on Aug. 30 resulted in one death and destroyed at least 34 homes while damaging many others. Power and water utilities were severed. Residents are still dealing with the flood’s aftermath.
“There are some of us who still don’t have electricity or water,” said Sharon Justus of Winter Road near Guesses Fork. “No electricity, no water and inches of mud in the house and debris about 5 or 6 feet in front of the house.”
Work is continuing, but more help is needed to clear away debris, Justus stated.
“Oh, it’s a mess,” she said.
The Hurley Long Term Recovery Group (LTRG), which raises funds for the repair and rebuilding of homes affected by the Aug. 30 flooding in Hurley, Va., is working with local and state officials, volunteer groups and nonprofit organizations to maximize the positive impact of the donations raised so far. The fundraising effort is far from over, officials with the United Way of Southwest Virginia said.
“To date, we have raised around $230,000,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, which serves as the group’s fiscal agent. “We know the need is much greater than that, and we hope to raise and distribute $500,000 before this is all said and done.”
“Some folks seem to think that FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) will come in and just take care of everything,” Staton said. “But FEMA’s maximum housing assistance for any household under the Individuals and Households Program is $36,000 and the average, according to one former FEMA administrator, is closer to $6,000. The real heavy lifting is going to have to be done here in Southwest Virginia with private donations, foundation and institutional giving and volunteer labor. Waiting for Washington won’t work.”
FEMA has yet to respond to Gov. Ralph Northam’s Sept. 30 request for a major disaster declaration, Staton said, adding that the longer that process takes, the greater the chances weather could become a factor in rebuilding efforts. That is why it’s important the work of the LTRG be funded and move forward quickly.
As of its Oct. 21 meeting, the LTRG had encumbered $20,000 and was in the process of assessing specific needs at individual homes, approving the purchase of materials and coordinating with volunteers to handle repair and installation work, United Way officials said.
Bart Chambers, Buchanan County Building Official and Emergency Management Coordinator, or Buckey Blankenship, a volunteer working for Chambers, visits each home, determining the level of need beyond the initial assessment made by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management weeks ago.
“My days now start at about 6 a.m. and end at about 9 p.m. every day,” Chambers said. “It has been non-stop getting everything assessed. We are physically going into each individual room, underneath the homes, and sometimes up on the roofs and just all over. We’re probably on-site a half-hour, give or take, depending on the amount of damage and then it could take anywhere from one to four hours in the office to estimate damage as far as a dollar amount goes.”
From there, the information goes to the Buchanan County Department of Social Services, where Director Marci Watson consolidates it with additional information, including whether the homeowners have been able to supply a copy of an insurance denial letter, for the case management team to approve funding, United Way officials said.
“What we are finding, unfortunately, is that most of the people that have homeowners insurance did not also have flood insurance,” Watson stated. “Even if they were paying an extra premium for flood insurance, the insurance companies are denying it for whatever purpose. So our requirement to be able to give aid is a denial letter from the insurance company.”
Once the LTRG has approved the funding for an individual project, it pays for the purchase of the necessary supplies by a volunteer group at a local retailer.
“We take that assessment and do an estimate of the materials involved to put the house back together,” said Butch Meredith of the Baptist General Association of Virginia, a 501©(3) organization with a long history of disaster response. “We have a partnership with Lowe’s Home Improvement stores. Through that relationship we get pretty extensive discounts and we get a little extra care and treatment as far as scheduling deliveries.”
The volunteer group then handles the actual repair and rebuilding work on-site.
“We definitely need volunteers and we’re going to need volunteer groups for the long haul,” Staton said.
Having volunteers helps to stretch available money by reducing labor costs and making funds for more materials available, he added. Monetary contributions are still very important.
“We anticipate needing every bit of half a million (dollars) to make the impact that we would really like to make on this,” Staton said.
Around 15 homes are being assessed each week and the rate of incumbrance is expected to climb quickly as more volunteers arrive in November.
Staton said that in addition to funds, the biggest current need is more HVAC contractors.
The HVAC systems of many flooded homes have been “completely wiped out,” he said. Another construction estimator would be helpful as well.
“We would like to be able to get everyone back up to where they were the day before the storm,” Staton stated. “To this point, we’re doing everything that we practically can.”
The Long-Term Recovery Group was given its name because helping the Hurley area recover will take time. Complexities such as the local flood plane shifting have to be considered.
“It’s a long-term recovery effort,” Staton said. “In a typical situation, it’s a minimum of 24 months up to 60 months to fully work to get these people on their feet.”
Anyone who would like to contribute or volunteer can visit unitedwayswva.org/hurleyflood.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.