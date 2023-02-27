By Ali Linan
CNHI News
AUSTIN — Hundreds of drug prevention advocates from across the state met at the Texas Capitol last week to push for legislative changes they said would prevent drug-related deaths.
More than 2,500 Texans died from opioid-related overdoses in 2021, according to data from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. This was an 80 percent increase from similar deaths reported in 2020.
“We have enough money and resources here today at this place to help us in our efforts to fight and to help those that are struggling and that are dying out there,” said Daniel Diaz, an overdose prevention advocate from El Paso. “We keep losing our loved ones every single minute of the day, and that doesn’t need to happen. We can help prevent that.”
Advocates said they would like to see several changes made to laws including the legalization of fentanyl testing strips.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is extremely potent. Less than 2 milligrams is considered a deadly dose. It is becoming one of the leading causes of death among young people, particularly as it is being pressed into other drugs, sometimes unbeknownst to the user.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has made addressing fentanyl overdoses and deaths one of his top issues, stating on the campaign trail and many times since that he supports the legalization of fentanyl testing strips, a sharp turn from previous conservative stances.
Fentanyl test strips are considered to be a low-cost method of helping prevent drug overdoses because they can detect the presence of fentanyl in other drugs.
In Texas, they are currently illegal, but several lawmakers in both parties have filed some form of legislation that would legalize the effort.
State Sen. Nathan Johnson, a Dallas Democrat, and state Sen. Bob Hall, an Edgewood Republican, co-authored a bill that would not only legalize fentanyl testing strips, but also test strips for other derivatives and controlled substances.
“I don’t want any more dead kids or dead adults who could be members of our community, members of our society, members of our families who we love, who we support and who we want to contribute to what we are,” Johnson said.
Advocates said that although the legalization of test strips is a good start, more needs to be done.
Paulette Soltani, director of organizing for Texas Harm Reduction Alliance and one of the organizers of the rally, said she also wants to see lawmakers legalize harm reduction centers.
Harm reduction centers approach addiction with compassion toward the user and instead ensure they have safe products to use such as clean needles. Advocates say their purpose is to keep someone alive long enough to seek and receive the help they need.
Soltani said Texas law does not allow for the existence of such centers or the products they offer. She said legalizing these centers would allow community members, who know how to address the issue at the local level, to step in.
“There are real solutions to end the overdose crisis and we know what those solutions are,” Soltani said. “It has nothing to do with criminalization and incarceration, and everything to do with investing in our communities.”
“The crisis we’re talking about today is devastating,” she added.
Annie Hernandez, who lost her son Josh Bell to a fentanyl overdose in 2019, said she is pushing for improved education in schools.
While Bell began using drugs after being prescribed oxycontin following a minor car accident in his 20s, Hernandez said she believes if teenagers see the faces of other teenagers who are dying from the drug, they will think twice of participating in drug use.
Over the summer, four teenagers in Hays Consolidated Independent School District south of Austin, died of fentanyl overdoses. In Dallas earlier this month, three teens died from fentanyl-related overdoses while six others were hospitalized.
Hernandez said she is also pushing for more education for parents. She said prior to her son’s death, she did not know much about drug use and addiction.
“The big thing is awareness – awareness that fentanyl is here and it’s present,” Hernandez said.
