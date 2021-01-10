BLUEFIELD — Elderly Mercer County residents arrived by the hundreds this week when the county health department and a local health care association started administering the first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Vaccinations started Monday morning, Jan. 4, when the Mercer County Health Department received 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Hundreds of people seeking vaccination arrived before dawn and vehicles were soon lined up all along Blue Prince Road. Many waiting for their first shot had to be turned away when the supply was exhausted.
Stacey Hicks, a member of the Mercer County Board of Health, said Friday that while the first mass vaccination event had confusion, it was successful because all 100 doses were administered. The vaccine was reserved for people 80 years old and older.
“There was no way for us to know how many people would come out to get the vaccine,” he said.
People who did not receive a vaccine said there should have been appointments so they would not wait for hours only to be turned away when the supply ran out. Hicks said that the only fair way to distribute the vaccine was “first come, first serve.”
“Because there would be no way to just pick anyone and give them the vaccine over someone else,” he said.
The Moderna shipment was designated for Mercer County residents ages 80 and above. Hicks said some people who arrived Monday at the health department were not the right age, and he knew of one who came from out of state.
“Each of these shipments is designated for a certain county and a certain age group,” he said. “It would be hard to get people to do it by appointment.”
The Mercer County Health Department conducted a second mass vaccination event Thursday at the Brushfork National Guard Armory. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment used equipment normally employed at DUI checkpoints to manage the hundreds of vehicles that arrived. Taking advantage of the armory’s large parking lot, arrivals were directed to park in prearranged lines where they waited their turn. Volunteers and health department personnel took the applicants information, then let them drive behind armory’s main building where they received their shot.
After receiving their shots, recipients waited about 15 or more minutes while EMTs with the Bluefield Rescue Squad monitored them to make sure they did not have any adverse reactions to the vaccine.
Roger Topping, another member of the Mercer County Board of Health, said that every dose of the vaccine, this time the Pfizer vaccine, was distributed at Thursday’s vaccination event. The event started at 9 a.m. and ended around 3 p.m., he stated.
“Well, every dose was given out,” Topping recalled. “I think it was around 606, I believe.”
County Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic said while the vaccine was being administered Thursday that there would be a debriefing to see what worked during the event and determine what could be improved.
“Just like anything else, when you do it a few times you learn from experience,” Topping stated. “The third time should be better than the second and certainly the first.”
The health department has not received any notice yet from the West Virginia National Guard, which has been distributing the vaccine, when the next shipment will arrive, Topping said. People who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine must have a second shot within three weeks. Each person was given a card showing when and where they received their first dose.
“They’ll be the first ones we take care of as far as I can tell,” Topping said. “I we did 606, I suspect we would have that many for the boosters. That would only make sense.”
When a date is set for the next mass vaccination, an announcement will be made, he said.
A vaccination event was held Tuesday, Jan. 5 at the Bluestone Health Care Association clinic along Beckley Road near Princeton. The clinic had collected 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg. The school is one of several hubs across West Virginia where hospitals, clinics and other health care providers can receive vaccine shipments.
The vaccinations were for patients 80 years old and older. Bluestone Health called eligible patients and made appointments. More than 100 patients were contacted so doses would still be used if a patient could not make it to their appointment or changed their mind about being vaccinated. The clinic’s medical personnel received their first vaccinations in late December 2020.
“We vaccinated 100 people and it went very smooth, very smooth,” said Linda Hutchens, CEO of the Bluestone Health Care Association. “We were able to use all 100 doses.”
Follow-up vaccinations for the Moderna vaccine come four weeks after the first shot. Pfizer doses come three weeks apart, Stefancic said during a mid-December 2020 briefing about the vaccines.
The second doses for Bluestone Health recipients had not be scheduled as of Friday. Patients will be informed when more vaccine arrives, Hutchens said. Each patient who received a first dose was given a card that records when they were vaccinated and when to expect a second dose.
Vaccinations for other age groups had not yet been announced, Hutchens said.
Both the health department and Bluestone Health Care vaccination events were conducted outdoors to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Hicks said that he wanted to thank the firefighters, troopers, deputies, volunteers and health department personnel that worked in frigid temperatures during both the department’s vaccine events.
“I want to thank all of the health department employees and Dr. Steven Stefancic that stood out in the cold to give vaccinations on two of the coldest days of the year,” Hicks stated. “Those people are out there putting themselves in harm’s way to help other people.”
