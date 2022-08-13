PRINCETON — Hundreds of children and their families lined up Friday to get free backpacks and school supplies as well as opportunities to sit inside a real SWAT vehicle and climb board real fire engines.
Starting Points and Mercer County Child Protect set out 700 backpacks with school supplies in the Princeton Recreation Center’s ball field. When the distribution started at noon, a long line of people were waiting for their turn.
Tonya Milam, program manager for Starting Points, said the Princeton Church of God, Lifeline Church and Community Connections, Inc. worked with Starting Points to obtain the backpacks and school supplies.
“Today is the Backpack Bash from Child Protect and Starting Points,” Milam said. “This is an event that gives away free backpacks with school supplies to local children. We also have a resource fair with community organizations set up.”
Samantha Weaver of Princeton got in line with her son Owen and daughters Casey and Zoey. Owen is starting the first grade, Casey’s going into preschool and Zoey’s going into the sixth grade. and they all needed backpacks.
“Well, of course, it’s been tight,” Weaver said. “With COVID and having three kids, it helps out in a small, but big, way at the same time.”
Many parents are looking at getting $1,000 worth of clothes for their children before school, she said, so everything helps.
“She’s running cross country and her shoes are $60,” Weaver added.
Nearby, Melissa Tillett of Princeton got in line with her 6-year-old granddaughter Abbigail.
“It really helps with her school clothing,” Tillett said. “The price of food, clothing, it’s all going up. Everything’s gone up. Electric and water have skyrocketed, and it’s just putting a strain on everybody.”
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Princeton Police Department, Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department and Princeton Rescue Squad brought vehicles to the distribution. Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center and Legal Aid of West Virginia also attended and offered information about their programs.
