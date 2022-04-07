By Eric Cravey
CNHI News W.Va.
FAIRMONT — Hundreds of activists are planning to converge on the Grant Town Power Plant this weekend to protest Sen. Joe Manchin's family business and his voting record in the U.S. Senate.
According to a press release from West Virginia Rising, Manchin's company EnerSystems is profiting from climate chaos and he refuses to support legislation that addresses climate change climate.
West Virginia Rising claims dozens of activists are coming from across the U.S. to risk arrest for blockading the plant where Manchin makes half million dollars a year. While his son, Joe Manchin IV runs the company, the activist group blames Manchin for blocking "federal climate change legislation, kept the plant in business as governor by helping raise rates on residents." The company delivers coal waste to the Grant Town Power Plant, which uses the waste coal to generate energy that is then sold to First Energy Corp.
The protest is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday outside the plant. According to published reports, state and local law enforcement agencies are already bracing for the protest.
"Senator Manchin has used his power to deny West Virginians the child tax credit, coal miners assistance they need for their disabilities, and the entire country the possibility to transition into a clean energy future," states the West Virginia Rising press release.
Protesters, according to West Virginia Rising, want to highlight the harm from the Manchin family business is doing to the environment, while also protesting the burning of coal waste. They also will call for a different future for West Virginia.
Activists will be joined by marchers from the Poor People’s Campaign’s 23-mile march through West Virginia spotlighting Sen. Manchin’s abandonment of poor and low-wealth people.
"West Virginians do not deserve to be held in an old paradigm because of one man's greed. Our people deserve the right to move forward with the rest of the country. We are hardworking, community driven and we are not waiting for Senator Manchin to save us. We will move forward together with or without his support,” said Holly Bradley, a mother of two and ninth generation West Virginian.
"Joe Manchin has spent his career making a very lucrative living off the backs of West Virginians while talking about how resilient we are. West Virginians are tired of struggling only to see others prosper. We deserve opportunities to build a future that our kids can be proud of,” said Maria Gunnoe, director of www.motherjoneswv.org, a Cherokee native and coal miner-descendant West Virginian. “Joe Manchin clearly has no plan other than more of the same for the future of WV. More of the same maltreatment and exploitation of the poorest people in this country.”
