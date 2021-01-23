PRINCETON — Preregistration and planning resulted Friday in a COVID-19 vaccination clinic that used a church’s big parking lot, cooperation from law enforcement and a rescue squad along with volunteers to get the vaccine to hundreds of people.
About 450 doses of vaccine were ready at the Princeton Church of God off Oakvale Road when the Mercer County Health Department started an outdoor vaccination clinic. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment posted cruisers with lights flashing at both the parking lot’s entrances to slow oncoming traffic. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were directing traffic on the lot, guiding arrivals onto lanes marked out with signs and traffic cones.
Under a large awning running alongside the church, drivers pulled up so they and their passengers could get their inoculations. They then drove to some designated lanes where EMTs with the Princeton Rescue Squad and volunteers watched them to make sure they had no adverse reactions to the vaccine before leaving. Each of them was given a pink card listing when they were inoculated so the volunteers would know when 15 minutes had elapsed.
Volunteer Deb McCarthy gathered pink cards and took them back to the vaccination lane.
“I’m collecting paper because we’re running out of pink paper,” she said.
Recipients had preregistered for their vaccinations. From 9 a.m. to noon, 225 of them were scheduled to arrive at the church. The remaining 225 were scheduled to come between noon and 3 p.m.
County Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic said splitting the recipients into two groups helped avoid traffic congestion. A deputy at the entrance checked names, too.
“In order to get the vaccine as requested by the state, we need to have some type of preregistration process. What we did is we called everyone to say this is when we need you to arrive,” Stefancic said. “It’s been working excellent, absolutely excellent.”
Stefancic said that the health department’s staff has been working “tirelessly” on the vaccination clinics, and he thanked Mercer County 911 and the Princeton Rescue Squad for providing a trailer and a heated tent to help with Friday’s vaccinations. He also thanked the 60 volunteers who helped as well.
Stacey Hicks, CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad, said the squad acquired the tent about 10 years ago with a federal grant. The tent provides shelter and work space at “high causality areas” and other situations where shelter is needed. The heated tent provided a warm space for mixing the vaccine and giving volunteers and staff a place to warm up after being outside in frigid temperatures and wind. Mercer County 911 provided a trailer.
“We’re getting better at it as we go along,” Hicks said.
Students nurses from Bluefield State College helped at the clinic along with other volunteers. Doris Irwin, who formerly worked at the health department, came out to help for the day.
“I’m having a swell time and I’m excited to try and get some people vaccinated,” she said while monitoring people who had receive their shot. “We’ve got to get this done. People in the area need to come out and help. I think the process is going to get a lot better.”
Another volunteer, Phoebe Meadows of Athens, said the recipients liked how the clinic had been organized. The volunteers were wearing heavy winter clothes as well as masks and safety vests.
“Yes, it’s cold, but it’s worth it,” she said. “I’ve had people tell me this is as good as going to Chick-fil-A, and I think that’s the best compliment you can get.”
Richard Rose, a senior at Princeton Senior High School, gave his time to the vaccination clinic, too.
“People are really excited to have the vaccine and have some sense of normalcy after almost a year,” Rose stated.
About five lanes had been reserved where recipients could wait as a precaution against adverse vaccine reactions before leaving. Curtis Brinkley, 68, of Princeton said he arrived about 9:30 a.m.
“I think it’s great,” Brinkley said about the way the clinic was organized. “I think they had it thought out. It’s pretty good.”
Other recipients that the event was running smoothly.
“It’s very well organized. Very well,” said Patrick Davis of Princeton, who brought his mother, Betty Davis, to the clinic for an inoculation.
Brenda Donithan, the county health department’s administrator, said the department might organize two vaccination clinics next week.
“One would be for those who need second doses and we have about 488 who need that,” she said. “And we’re not sure, but we could possibly do a new clinic to get others their first dose.”
Stefancic said the health department could administer more vaccine once it receives the number of doses it needs.
“In Mercer County, we’re ready,” Stefancic said. “It’s just getting the vaccine to put in the arms of our citizens and neighbors.”
