GLEN LYN, Va. — Investigators in Giles County, Va. were working Thursday to identify human remains that were found recently along the New River near the Virginia and West Virginia state line.
Deputies and investigators from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched May 16 to the Shumate Falls area in Glen Lyn, Va. after some fishermen discovered skeletal remains. The remains, which were found on the bank of the New River, have been determined to be human. They were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, Va.
The Medical Examiner’s Office believes that the remains are those of a white male, possibly in the age range of 40 to 60, according to investigators. Examiners have estimated that the time of death was within the past year. A pair of high-top Under Armour shoes were found in the area where the remains were found.
Investigators have contacted several local jurisdictions about missing persons reports, but no information matched the remains as of Thursday.
“We don’t have any missing people in Giles County that match that description,” said Chief Deputy Scott Moye.
A cause of death had not been determined.
“That’s still being investigated at the Medical Examiner’s Office,” Moye said.
Anyone who has any information that may help identify the person in this case can call the sheriffs’ office at 540-921-3842. Callers can remain anonymous.
“We’ll take any information we can get,” Moye stated.
Shumate Falls is located near the Virginia and West Virginia border.
“Actually, the river crosses from Virginia into West Virginia down around those falls,” Moye said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
