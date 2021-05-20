GLEN LYN, Va. – Investigators in Giles County, Va. are working to identify human remains that were found recently along the New River.
Deputies and investigators from the Giles County Sheriff's Office were dispatched May 16 to the area of Shumate Falls in Glen Lyn after a group of fishermen discovered skeletal remains. The remains, which were found on the bank of the New River, have been determined to be human.
The Medical Examiner's Office believes the remains to be that of a white male, possibly in the age range of 40 to 60, according to investigators. It is believed that the time of death was within the past year. A pair of high-top Under Armour shoes were found in the area of the discovery.
Investigators have contacted several local jurisdictions about missing persons reports, but no information has matched to this point. Anyone who has any information that may help identify the decedent in this case, can call the sheriffs' office at 540-921-3842.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
