WELCH — The cases of a father and daughter charged with killing a man and burying his remains in a shallow grave in Skygusty were bound over to the McDowell County Grand Jury Tuesday.
Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure, 31, of Chicago City, Minn., is charged with first-degree murder along with Larry Paul McClure Sr., 55, of Pendleton, Ky., and Anna Marie Choudhary, 32, of Boone, N.C.
Amanda McClure and Choudhary are sisters. Larry McClure, a registered sex offender, is their father.
During a preliminary hearing for Amanda McClure Tuesday in McDowell County Magistrate Court, probable cause was found to send the case to the grand jury. Larry McClure was also scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday, however he waived the hearing.
Choudhary’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November.
The McClures and Choudhary are charged with killing John Thomas McGuire, of Minnesota, on or around Feb. 14 and burying his remains at Larry McClure’s residence on Skygusty Highway.
Although the victim did not live in West Virginia, “the crime did occur in McDowell County,” Trooper K.M. Saddler, with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment, said.
Saddler said their was a prior relationship between the McClures, Choudhary and McGuire.
“This was not a random act of violence,” Saddler said.
McGuire’s remains were found Sept. 24 after State Police officials received information which led them to his body.
In a criminal complaint, Saddler stated that Amanda McClure, Larry McClure and Choudhary “did commit the willful, deliberate premeditated homicide of John McGuire.”
The three also did “knowingly and willingly conceal the remains of Mr. McGuire in a shallow grave at Larry McClure’s residence,” Saddler said in the court documents.
Saddler said Tuesday that although Larry McClure had a residence in McDowell County, he was not “from here.”
According to the West Virginia State Police sex offender registry, Larry McClure was convicted of first-degree sexual assault in July 1998. His victim was a female between the age of 6 to 12.
Larry McClure served 17 and a half years in prison for the sex offense crime.
In addition to the murder charge, the McClures and Choudhary are also facing a charge of conspiracy.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
