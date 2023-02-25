PRINCETON — The availability of comfortable and affordable housing continues to be problem in this area and in the state.
During a stop in Princeton Wednesday to meet with local leaders, Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said there are recurring housing shortages.
“I think that is an issue we don’t talk about enough,” she said. “It is not just us, its everywhere.”
The statistics tell the story locally.
Bluefield Realtor Charlotte Perdue said the problem is a basic one: more demand than supply.
“We just don’t have property available like we did,” she said of the change in demand related to the pandemic when many people in populated areas wanted to more to rural areas. “It was a seller’s market. It is a supply and demand thing and the demand is higher than the supply.”
Perdue said the price range that most people are looking for is from $75,000 to $125,000.
In Mercer County, including Bluefield, Princeton and Green Valley, only 10 properties are on the market in that price range as of Friday, she said, and that can change quickly as houses may sell fast.
On the Tazewell County side, including Bluefield and Tazewell, only two are on the market in that range.
In the $125,000 to $150,000 range, seven are available in Mercer County and two on the Tazewell County side.
“You have a few more houses available over $150,000,” she said. “But when you start getting into the more expensive houses, you just don’t have the buyers. These medium priced homes go because that is what people can afford.”
Another issue, she said, is a lack of construction projects, but you have to find land for housing developments.
“They are not making any more land,” she said, adding that rental property is also very difficult to find.
All of this is being felt, Capito said, especially when trying to recruit people to move here.
Capito said there are a lot of older houses in the state but they may not be built the way professionals now like to have homes.
All of this impacts housing and there is almost “no rental housing” available in many areas, she added.
“Some people are living in substandard housing,” she said, and the housing shortage impacts health care and everything else.
Princeton Councilman Dewey Russell said there is no housing for young professionals at a time when they are needed more than ever.
“The big houses, some of them are available,” he said, but may not be what people are looking for.
Russell said most federal programs are aimed at low income housing, and that is a good thing, but some people are “in the middle.”
“We would like to find contractors to come in and build nice multi-family or single housing,” Russell said, adding that since Princeton Community Hospital is now part of the WVU Medicine system, which means expansion of services and staff increases, demand for housing will rise even more.
“This thing could explode,” he said, referring to the housing shortage.
Health professionals, especially nurses, are in short supply and in demand, so housing is crucial for the hospital to recruit, he added.
“We offer the amenities from the recreation side now, and it’s getting better,” Russell said of outdoor opportunities and the growth of the arts in Princeton and Bluefield.
He also pointed out the educational opportunities and the work being done to find new businesses.
“There is a lot on the table here in Mercer County,” he said, and everybody is now working together.
That viewpoint was echoed by Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett.
“Our relationship with our municipalities has never been stronger,” Puckett said, which means they can work together to leverage money and opportunities. “We all come together in a collective process.”
The result is, and will be, an increase in amenities to help attract people to the area, but at a time when housing is scarce.
“Both downtowns (Princeton and Bluefield) are being revitalized,” he said. “It is happening.”
Puckett said the value of the downtowns have increased 15 to 20-fold.
Many of the older and dilapidated houses are being torn down now with state and federal money, which is another factor in making the area more attractive.
The number of structures taken down already countywide, including cities, may total more than 1,000, with more scheduled to be demolished.
Those properties need to be replaced with nice houses, said Princeton City Councilman James Hill.
“We need to start, from my view, reinvesting in houses,” he said.
The City of Bluefield is already working on a master plan to address the housing shortage, and the study is being conducted by Virginia Tech’s Center for Housing Research.
“It is on-going,” City Manager Cecil Marson said of the study. “They are compiling a ton of information and doing some modeling on potential options for housing development in our area. I expect it to be done late spring early summer.”
Mel Jones, associate director of the Virginia Tech Center, told members of the City Board after the study started that the project is in partnership with West Virginia University and WVU Extension.
She said the goal is to help Bluefield solve future housing challenges by examining all facets of the housing situation now, what it is projected to be, and developing strategies to best serve the city and residents.
Jones said a housing analysis includes the number of housing units in the city, whether owners-occupiers are working or retired, vacancies, market values, data from real estates companies and lenders, as well as input from residents and city officials.
When the project is completed, she said, three to six strategies will be presented with implementation plans, including funding needs.
“This is the next phase for us to grow and get us to a good spot,” Marson said of the housing planning.
According to the Business Insider website, while roughly two-thirds of US households are owner-occupied, the country is short between 1.5 million and 6 million homes, various analyses reveal.
“The housing market's crash during the Great Recession led the industry to pull back on construction for many years, and materials and labor shortages during the height of the pandemic fueled another slowdown. Some have pointed to complex rules and regulations — many of them related to environmental concerns — that have made it more difficult to build homes,” the article said.
Even for households that are content as renters, a shortage of homes pushes more people to rent, which ultimately drives up rental rates.
