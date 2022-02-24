A bill now going to the full West Virginia House of Delegates for consideration would legally take decisions on mask mandates out of the hands of local school boards and leave the decision up to parents.
House Bill 4071, called the Parent and Student Health Rights Act, is out of the Judiciary Committee and is expected to go to first reading in the House.
The bill provides that “schools, educational institutions, and elected or appointed local officials may not mandate masks for school students or school employees, and may not mandate COVID-19 testing or quarantining under certain circumstances; and providing for injunctive relief.”
The bill says a “parent of a student maintains the right to determine whether their child will wear a mask or face covering on school premises or during extracurricular activities.”
All Mercer County legislators support the bill, with Delegates Doug Smith, Dr. Joe Ellington and Marty Gearheart, all Republicans, signed on as co-sponsors.
“I support getting rid of any and all mask mandates,” Smith said. “I held this same view last session and even voted when last session’s bill was discharged to the floor. I believe that the wearing of a mask is an individual choice and should not be mandated by any government agency or school board.”
However, he said a business or medical facility should also have the right to issue a mandate.
“If a private business or a medical facility wants to mandate the wearing of a mask in their business then it is their right to do so,” he said. “I have the option to take my business elsewhere if I have issues with it.”
Smith said the mask may help some in stopping the virus, but that is not the solution.
“I liken it to spitting on a chain link fence,” he said. “The fence catches some of it but the rest goes through.”
Smith said he thinks it will pass the House.
“As to whether the bill will make it all the way through legislation, my hope is that it would but I have no idea if it will,” he said. “I believe it will pass the House.”
Gearheart said the bill has been on a “slow roll,” but he thinks it will pass the House and the Senate.
If it passes the House, the bill will then be sent to the Senate for consideration.
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, is already on board and will support it.
Swope said there is “no scientific evidence that cloth masks give any measurable level of protection,” but there should be no mandate either way.
“If a parent believes masks are worthwhile they should be allowed to choose,” he said. “I am opposed to mandates.”
Gov. Jim Justice has so far not indicated if he will sign the bill if it passes both legislative bodies.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
