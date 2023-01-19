Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to cut the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent over the next three year passed the House of Delegates “overwhelmingly” on Wednesday.
With a 94-2 vote, delegates sent the bill to the Senate, where its future is far less certain.
If the Senate does approve the plan as it is, state taxpayers would see a 30 percent cut in their personal income tax for this fiscal year, followed by a 10 percent cut in 2024 and another 10 percent in 2025. That would mean cutting what is taken from paychecks by the state in half.
“I thank Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, Majority Leader Eric Householder, Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, and members of the House of Delegates for voting overwhelmingly to pass the largest personal income tax cut in state history,” Justice said in a statement after the vote.
Justice said the tax cut is the “quickest way to return tax dollars to our people and puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the personal income tax entirely, which will drive phenomenal growth to our state for generations to come.”
“Cutting our personal income tax will put money in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians and bring prosperity to our state for generations,” he said. “There is no better incentive than this. Period.”
But Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, does not like the bill as it is and he will not support it “in its present form.”
“I’m in favor of eliminating personal income tax but the Governor’s bill is relying on $700 million of excess revenue that is one-time money that can’t be guaranteed for more than a few years,” he said, referring to the money Justice wants to set aside from record revenue surpluses as an “insurance” policy if the economy sees a downturn.
“The risk is too great that we’ll have to turn around and raise taxes in a few years,” Swope said of the economic uncertainty. “I believe one-time money should only be used for long-term investment in infrastructure and shouldn’t be used for our permanent base budget.”
Swope said Justice said as much in his State of the State address regarding long-term investments in infrastructure.
“The current estimate of infrastructure needs for highways, water, sewer and broadband is approximately $50 billion, which is 10 times our total annual budget,” Swope said. “I’d rather make a more modest cut this year and continue making cuts until it is completely gone based on actual economic growth year by year.”
Justice has been much more optimistic about continued growth.
“With the unbelievable economic growth our state has achieved, now is the time to provide this major tax break for our people,” he said Wednesday.
The state saw a record surplus of $1.3 billion in fiscal year 2022 and Dave Hardy, state Treasurer, said last week that surplus is expected to hit $1.7 billion in the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
“We are in historic times,” he said of revenue growth. “We have a window of opportunity to do extraordinary things,” adding that if Justice’s plan is approved it will put a lot of money into the economy as people will have more money at their disposal.
Hardy said a lot of time has been spent on calculations, including accounting for a possible mild recession in 2024 and the cost of energy not going down, and surpluses should continue to increase.
“If projections are right, we won’t need that $700 million,” he said, and more than $300 million will be left over out of that projected $1.7 billion surplus as another layer of protection.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County, is now majority whip in the House and said recently the House wanted the personal income tax cut as well.
“That is enough to put some money back in everybody’s pockets,” he said. “I think it is the right thing to do.”
But that could be overshadowed by “difficulty” between the Governor and the Senate, he added.
Disagreements between the Senate leadership and the Governor mushroomed with the failure of Amendment 2 in the Nov. 8 election.
The Senate pushed Amendment 2, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to change or end the county personal vehicle tax as well as the machinery and inventory tax. They had a plan to reimburse counties for the lost revenue from the taxes.
However, Justice opposed Amendment 2 and traveled around the state urging people to vote against it, and they did, easily defeating the amendment.
But part of Justice’s strategy was to promise people he would push his own refund plan, making the vehicle tax a moot point. He also opposes ending the machinery and inventory tax.
Gearheart said Justice’s car tax refund plan, which the Governor has already introduced in the legislature, will most likely be rejected because it is a “clunky plan and hard to administer as well as being constitutionally questionable.”
The refund plan was used primarily as a tool to get Amendment 2 defeated, he said.
Although Republicans have a super majority in both the House and the Senate and can “in theory” pass legislation without the Governor’s signature, Gearheart said that is not the way to go.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
