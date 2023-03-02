A bill that would prevent any future legal marriage under the age of 18 passed the House of Delegates Wednesday and was sent to the Senate.
House Bill 3018 removes current wording in state Code that allows someone under 18, who is at least 16, to wed with parental or legal guardian consent or petition of the circuit court.
If the bill passes and signed by the Governor, the age of consent remains at 18, but a marriage license for anyone under 18 cannot be issued.
The measure passed the House by an 84-13 vote, with Mercer County Republican Delegates Marty Gearheart and Joe Ellington voting for it.
However, fellow Republican Del. Doug Smith opposed it.
Smith said he would prefer that people wait until they are of the legal age of 18 to marry.
“However, I believe that there should be exceptions for age 16 or 17 with parental consent,” he said. “Heck, you can join the military at 17 with parental consent but with this bill you can’t get married until you are 18. I feel that there could be other situations that would warrant an exception.”
Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he has not yet seen the bill.
“I don’t know why the bill is needed,” he said, but he will wait until he reads it to decide.
Swope’s colleague, Sen. Mark Maynard, R-6th District, is also reserving judgment.
“I will need to take a look at the bill to decide how I will vote if we take it up,” he said, referring to whether the bill will make it out of committee and come to the floor before the session ands on March 11.
Any marriage already performed would not be impacted, nor would a marriage that was granted in another state.
If it does pass, West Virginia will join only seven other states that have the age of consent to marry at 18 with no exceptions.
Those states are Delaware, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
