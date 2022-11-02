PRINCETON — An excavator started tearing down an old Princeton Avenue home Tuesday morning near the Mercer County Courthouse to make room for a new storage building that will hold county and local court records.
The two-story house had been used for storage, Lori Mills, county dilapidated structures officer, said while she watched it come down. The house stood on county property.
Mills helped get the demolition organized and get a contractor for the demolitions.
“We’re going to clear the lot and build a building for storing magistrate court records, circuit court records and county clerk records,” said County Administrator Vicky Reed.
Mercer County has received a $1.5 million grant from a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to demolish dilapidated structures in the county’s unincorporated areas, but this money is not being used for the Princeton Avenue demolition, according to County Commission President Gene Buckner. American Rescue Plan funding is paying for the project.
County records are currently being stored in the former county jail on the courthouse’s top floor.
“We need to restructure some stuff and get some room for storage and get them (records) out of the old jail upstairs,” Buckner said.
