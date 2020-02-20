CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates Education Committee passed this week a bill that would allow home-school students to participate in public school sports if they enroll in public school virtual courses.
The bill passed out of committee is a different version of the state Senate's "Tim Tebow Bill" the group passed last week. The House's version, known as House Bill 3127, does not include nonmember schools of the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission (WVSSAC), private schools or parochial school students like the Senate's version. It also, technically, requires the home-school students to enroll in public schools on a virtual basis.
The House's bill allows the local county boards of education to exercise control, supervision and regulation of all interscholastic athletic events, and other extracurricular activities of the students in public secondary schools. The county board of education will be able to delegate control, supervision and regulation of interscholastic athletic events and band activities to the WVSSAC.
The bill has since been read a first time on the House of Delegates floor, and on Friday delegates will have the opportunity to make changes to the bill during the amendment stage.
According to the House bill, for home-schooled students to be eligible for participation, they must meet the following criteria:
• Has demonstrated satisfactory evidence of academic progress for one year provided the student’s average test results on a standardized test are within or above the fourth stanine in all subject areas
• Is enrolled in at least one virtual instructional course per semester, consistent with the applicable virtual instruction policy of the county board in which the home-schooled student lives and the State Board
• Has not reached the age of 19 by Aug. 1 of the current school year
• Is an amateur who receives no compensation but participates solely for the educational, physical, mental and social benefits of the activity
• Agrees to comply with all disciplinary rules of the WVSSAC and the county board in which the home-schooled student lives
• Agrees to obey all rules of the WVSSAC governing awards, all-star games, parental consents, physical examinations and vaccinations applicable to all high school athletes.
The bill states eligibility is limited to participation in interscholastic programs at the public secondary school serving the attendance zone in which the student lives provided the home-schooled students who leave a member school during the school year are subject to the same transfer protocols that apply to member-to-member transfers.
Reasonable fees may be charged to the student to cover the costs of participation in interscholastic programs such as sports equipment, uniforms, etc.
The Senate's Tim Tebow bill has requirements of the home-school student as well, but requiring the student to enroll in a virtual instructional course was not one of them.
Jamie Buckland, the legislative liaison for Raleigh Educational Association for Christian Homeschoolers (REACH) and a home-school mother herself, has been advocating for home-school students to participate in public school sports since the 2020 legislative session began. She's advocated in favor of the Senate's Tim Tebow bill, but feels the House's version isn't for home-school students like it claims to be, and is just a way to mandate enrollment within public schools.
"I walked into the Capitol Tuesday morning expecting to hear about a bill which would grant home-schoolers the privilege to earn eligibility to their zoned school’s Secondary School Activities Commission programs, but what was discussed and what was passed was how to mandate enrollment from exempt children in order to qualify the school for funding."
A much-talked-about argument since the Tim Tebow bill has been introduced is the fact home-school parents pay taxes that fund the public school system but aren't able to participate in the sports. Buckland argues it's unfair to fund something, then not be able to take part in it.
"Counties take in the school portion from property taxes and then select counties take in the levy funding and then they typically compensate coaches, help with transportation, and sometimes may help in small ways with equipment," Buckland said. "This means we all pay for the programs, but we only grant the privilege to those who choose public education for their children."
With the main distinction between the Senate and House's version being the requirement of a student to enroll in at least one virtual course, Buckland argues a virtual screen doesn't give a student the same interaction a home-school student may receive.
"Exactly which professional, certified educator in the state of West Virginia wants to argue that a screen and virtual instruction are of more educational value than human interaction, mentorship, and an individualized curriculum?" she asked. "Why would we ask home-schooled families to enroll in even one course when none of that funding will go toward the WVSSAC program the child wishes to participate in, and the enrollment in that one course does nothing to close the loopholes the WVSSAC and opposition are so concerned about?"
Buckland continues to argue requiring a home-school student to enroll in a public school virtual course goes against the point a home-school parent makes when having children home-schooled. She said if she disrupted her curriculum plan to enroll her child in one virtual course so she could try out for volleyball, then her child doesn't make it, her child wouldn't receive the education she normally does.
During discussion in committee on the bill, officials from the WVSSAC and the West Virginia Department of Education were called to speak about the bill, but no home-school parents spoke.
"I understand baby steps, and I understand concessions, but how about we ask the mom of the kids what she has to say about a reasonable concession? We listen to WVSSAC and to Department of Education, but how about the families this will impact?" Buckland said. "It’s about time West Virginia starts considering all the youth being raised in their state, not just the ones whose parents enroll them in public schools."
Del. Chris Toney, R-Raleigh, told The Register-Herald he felt the House's version of the bill is substantially better than the Senate's version. He also said he's on board with the provision requiring the students enroll in a virtual course.
"I support that because we have classes such as band, where you need to be able to take the course before you can go through the study and learn how to play an instrument," Toney explained. "Tomorrow we will see what kind of amendments will be presented. The way the bill is currently written, it should pass the House; if amendments are adopted, it could jeopardize the bill. I see the good and bad on both sides as of now."
Toney added he is still weighing out the options of the bill and is waiting to see if his district in Raleigh County wants the bill.
