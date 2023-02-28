West Virginians may soon see tax cuts if the House of Delegates passes a plan already approved by the Senate.
Gov. Jim Justice has thrown his support behind the plan, which includes a 21 percent cut in state personal income tax, a personal property (vehicle) tax rebate and a 50 percent rebate on the machinery and inventory tax for small businesses.
“I am extremely happy that after weeks of negotiations with all parties we’ve been able to reach a deal with the House and Senate that will be the largest tax cut in West Virginia history,” Justice said in a statement. “This deal returns over $750 million to hardworking West Virginians through a major cut to our personal income tax, rebate of the car tax, a 50 percent rebate of the property tax on machinery and inventory to small businesses (property valued at $1 million or less), and tax credits to West Virginia Veterans. It also puts us on a pathway toward the complete elimination of our personal income tax. It’s a win-win for all West Virginians and I couldn’t be more pleased with the outcome.”
Justice said he applauds legislators “for all their hard work. I am hopeful that both bodies pass it quickly, so that we can all celebrate its signing together very soon.”
Justice had initially proposed a 50 percent cut in the personal income tax over a period of three years and it was passed by the House easily.
However, the Senate developed its own plan, Senate Bill 424, which passed on Feb. 10 and initially had the personal income tax cut at 15 percent, but was raised to 21 percent after negotiations.
The updated legislation, a committee substitute for House Bill 2526, was approved by the Senate Finance Committee Saturday and then was fast-tracked through the Senate by skipping the three readings in three days and it was passed 32-1.
The House was then asked to concur.
A mechanism is also in place to continue to cut that tax at no more than 10 percent a year, if the state’s general revenue rises enough to pay for it.
Justice and legislators have agreed that the tax should eventually be eliminated to help bring people and businesses into the state.
State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said the bill will most likely pass the House.
“I expect the House to approve the tax plan,” he said. “They have been in all discussions about the tax reduction plan from the very beginning so I don’t expect significant opposition although there could be amendments.”
Swope said the Senate wanted a more cautious approach to tax cuts, trying to avoid problems that could result with taking too much from the state revenues in too short a period of time.
Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County and House Majority Whip, said he is happy the bill gives tax relief.
“Mountaineers need tax relief,” he said. “This isn’t exactly what I sought but it is legitimate relief.”
Gearheart said he will examine the bill and make a determination, “but … the bill addresses the relief needed.”
Gearheart supported Justice’s initial 50-percent personal income tax proposal.
Swope also explained more about the personal property (vehicle) tax rebate.
“The property tax on vehicles is defined as a refundable tax credit, which means the taxpayer will receive a refund check for any amounts due greater than the income tax liability.”
According to the bill, “If annual tax credit allowed under this article exceeds the amount of personal income tax subject to offset under this article in any taxable year, the eligible taxpayer may claim, for that taxable year, the excess amount as a refundable tax credit.”
For example, if a resident pays a county $500 in the vehicle tax, that money will be credited against the personal income tax owed. If the tax owed is less than $500, then the taxpayer could file a claim to be reimbursed for the difference.
During an interview on WV MetroNews “Talkline” radio show, Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam County, said the tax cut proposal has included a lot of deliberation.
“It’s a good compromise,” he said. “I think everybody’s got a little bit of skin in it. Not everybody got what they want, and usually that’s a good compromise.”
One of the main components, he said, was to be “very cautious” in looking at the state’s spending obligations and how much leeway the state may have in tax cuts.
Also included in the bill is Justice’s plan to set aside $700 million from this year’s estimated revenue surplus of $1.7 billion in a personal income tax reserve fund.
That money would be used to, according to the bill, “make timely refunds of moneys to which taxpayers may be entitled under this article as certified by the Tax Commissioner or transferred to the balance of general revenue collections in amounts as the secretary may determine to be necessary to meet any anticipated shortfalls below official general revenue collection estimates for the then current fiscal year upon appropriation of the Legislature.”
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
