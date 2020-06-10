PRINCETON — Incumbent Del. Joe Ellington and former Del. Marty Gearheart will join political newcomer Doug Smith as Republican candidates for the three open seats in the 27th House District in November.
Incum-bent Del. Eric Porterfield lost in his attempt to run for a second term.
Gearheart outpaced the field of five Republicans running for those three slots to fill the GOP ballot in November, receiving 4,085 votes. Ellington captured 3,732 votes and Smith, 2,937.
Jeremiah Nelson saw 2,013 votes and Porterfield had 1,943.
Gearheart, a Bluefield businessman, served as a delegate from 2010 to 2018, when he ran for the GOP nomination in the 3rd Congress-ional District (Rep. Carol Miller won that nomination). He said the primary was a “race among friends” and he is ready to return to Charleston next year.
“I felt like I could serve our area on a wider basis,” he said of running for the 3rd District GOP nod. “But I haven’t lost the desire to work hard for the people here. I love our home and I was very proud to represent the area and hope to have the opportunity to do it again.”
Gearheart said he thinks the Republicans have a “good team running in the fall” and sees a “stark contrast” between the Republicans and the lone Democrat, Tina Russell, who will be on the ticket running for one of the seats.
Ellington, a Princeton OB-GYN physician, has also served as a delegate since 2010.
“Glad to have the support of my constituents and I will continue to represent them to the best of my ability,” he said Tuesday night. “Congratulations to Marty and Doug. The three of us have much work ahead of us for the general election in November. I believe we will make a good team and represent Mercer and Raleigh Counties and southern WV well in Charleston. Thanks again to all who supported us.”
Smith of Princeton is a native of Kansas and has been a state resident for 16 years. His wife is from Matoaka and he retired from military duty in 2018 after serving for over 34 years..
“I am just totally humbled because of all of the support,” he said, “and especially because I am a newcomer to the area and relatively unknown.”
Smith said he decided to run when former Del. John Shott retired, but knew it would be difficult.
“I knew Marty and Joe would win,” he said, so it was three people running for one slot.
“It was very nerve-wracking,” he said of Tuesday. “I had a big hurdle… I appreciate the support.”
Porterfield, who served a turbulent two years during his term in Charleston, congratulated the winners.
“We praise the Lord in the outcome of the 2020 primary election,” he said.”I would like to congratulate Marty Gearheart, Delegate Joe Ellington, and Colonel Doug Smith. We wish you well in November”
During his first term in office in 2019, Porterfield, who was blinded in an altercation in Indiana in 2007 and heads Blind Faith Ministries in Princeton, made national news and faced widespread criticism for attacks on the LGBQT community, calling them “brutal monsters” and compared them to a “modern era Ku Klux Klan.”
Even after criticism from members of his own party, Porterfield did not not back down on his statements.
“You will see more hate from that group than from anyone,” he said. “They have to be in control and every time I say something, when I speak my view against them, they viciously, brutally attack me and use it for political fodder.”
Porterfield again had difficulty during the legislative session this year, demanding a fellow Republican lawmaker be disciplined after an altercation in the parking near the Statehouse.
But when no discipline was forthcoming, Porterfield held up House proceedings by demanding a full reading of some proposed legislation, which once again drew the ire of other Republicans.
Porterfield then read an apology on the floor of the House.
He apologized to both fellow Democrats and Republicans and said his behavior was “not acceptable and I am very, very sorry.”
“The process has to be respected,” he said, and it was over an issue “that should not have happened … As a man, I feel like I owe my Republican colleagues an apology.”
