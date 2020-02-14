MATOAKA — No injures were reported Friday following a structure fire on Mercer Avenue in Matoaka.
Four fire departments work the scene of the fire.
According to Matoaka Assistant Fire Chief Billy Stabes Jr., the three story, single family home was being lived in at the time the fire.
Stables said the home is a total loss.
Upon arrival to the scene, the initial crew could see fire coming from the second and third floor. The crew made entrance through the front door. Stables said the firefighters made it to the second floor where they saw that the roof on the third floor was already falling onto the second floor. He said the initial attack crew made a rapid departure and from that point it was a defensive attack to protect neighboring structures.
No nearby structures were damaged.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.