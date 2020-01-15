BLUEFIELD — A house is a total loss following an early morning fire in Bluefield.
According to Captain Shannon Akers of the Bluefield Fire Department, a call came in at 7:04 a.m. regarding a house fire at 504 West Cumberland Road. Responding to the fire was the city of Bluefield Fire Department, the Green Valley Glenwood Fire Department, the Bluefield Va. Fire Department and the Bluefield Rescue Squad.
"It will probably be a total loss due to water damage. There was 40 to 45 percent fire damage," Akers said.
No injuries or entrapment occurred, according to Akers.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.
