CHARLESTON — A coronavirus (COVID-19) “hotspot” has been reported in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his daily briefing Friday afternoon he had just learned of the outbreak late that morning.
“We’ve got an outbreak …” he said. “We have a hotspot we need to take care of.”
Justice said the numbers so far show about 60 positive tests in Berkeley and Jefferson counties, but no more specific information had been reported as of Friday afternoon.
“This is very, very fluid,” he said.
It’s not surprising the outbreak is in that area, he added, because of its proximity to a large metropolitan area, Washington, D.C.
“We have anticipated it,” he said of said of a possible outbreak. “We have been on it and concerned about.”
Dr. Cathy Slemp, state Health Officer, said the outbreak at this point seems to be a “community spread” issue scattered around and not concentrated in a particular facility or town.
“It’s really a broader community-based spread,” she said.
Justice said measures are on place to help contain the spread more effectively and they include tightening up on who is classified as essential and non-essential personnel, possibly bringing in members of the National Guard with any needed equipment healthcare professionals may need and continue to emphasize strongly for residents to stay home.
“If you get sick and you’ve got a problem, surely self-quarantine,” he said. “If you get sicker, contact a doctor or go to the hospital.”
Justice also said there is no need for anyone to panic or be scared.
Major General James Hoyer, commander of the West Virginia National Guard, said the Guard has a “surge capacity.”
That means help can be on the way quickly to a hotspot, not only bringing in needed supplies but also a “rapid field test” for the virus that can be used for healthcare workers and first-responders who are on the front lines helping people.
Hoyer also said the National Guard is expected to increase its active force in the state to 500 next week.
In other issues addressed during the briefing, Justice said unemployment claims filed in the state during March totaled 90,000, taxing the system.
“Last year during March we had 3,400 claims,” he said. “We are overwhelmed, the system is overwhelmed. We are trying to process that … and bring in additional people like crazy.”
Justice said no one should be concerned about their benefits because they will receive them.
“We will solve the riddle no matter what it takes,” he said. “All of your benefits will be paid. We’ve just go to do better about amping up.”
In response to a question regarding any positive cases of the coronavirus in the state correctional system, Justice said he is aware of no cases at all.
Slemp said she is also aware of no cases, adding it has been a matter of preventing it from happening, with the “real focus” on minimizing the risk, especially with anyone entering the buildings with limited visitations and rigorous screenings.
Justice once again emphasized he is not ready to make a decision on whether to close schools for the remainder of the school year, and he chastised legislative leaders who recently called for him to do that.
“The last thing we need is controversy,” he said. “These decisions are tough. We don’t know what is right yet. When we know we will notify people if that is the decision made.”
Justice said that decision will made based on the council of the medical experts.
Currently, schools are closed through April 30.
Justice said the legislators who publicly urged him to close schools for the rest of the year did not even bother to call him about it.
“We don’t need to come up with something just to be relevant,” he said of the legislators leaders who made the request.
Justice also praised those in the school system and others who have been providing meals for children during the pandemic.
A milestone of 1 million meals served has been reached, he said.
On another issue, Justice urged people to stop spreading rumors on social media.
“Rumors can poison,” he said. “We all know that … They hurt people.”
Justice laid to rest a few of those rumors, saying West Virginia State Police Troopers are not stopping traffic at borders, the National Guard is not being used to enforce any lockdown, there is no curfew and there is no national quarantine.
He also answered a question about staying at hotels and said he is waiting for new guidelines from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on that issue. Some concern has been raised about accommodating out-of-state travelers.
As of late Friday afternoon, the state has had 237 positive coronavirus tests with two deaths. With 6,367 tested, the positive rate is 3.7 percent, well below the national average of 8 percent to 9 percent.
Mercer County has had three positive cases and 84 pending cases.
Justice also paid homage to singer Bill Withers, who died Monday at age 81.
“He was a legendary man … a good man,” Justice said. “We miss him and recognize the contributions he made to West Virginia and the nation and the world.”
Withers was best known for his mega hits in the 1970s, including “Lean On Me” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.”
According to the W. Va. Department of Human Resources website, there are 237 positive cases in the state, 759 negative cases, two deaths. Counties with positive cases include Barbour, Berkley, Cabell, Green brier, Hancock, Hary, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mason, Mercer, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Pleasants, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Roane, Tucker, Uphsur, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood.
According to the Va. Department of Health website, there are 2012 cases, 312 hospitalizations and 46 deaths.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
