PRINCETON — As schools and college dismiss students for the summer and the travel season warms up, local hotel chains are seeing more guests as Mercer County sees more hotel/motel tax revenue.
Revenues generated by Mercer County’s hotel/motel tax dropped in 2020 when COVID-19 precautions and shutdowns curtailed tourism and other reasons for travel. Now that travelers are returning to Interstate 77 and U.S. Route 460, the revenues are going back up, according to County Commissioner Bill Archer.
“They’ve had a marked increase and we can attribute most of that to the different mandates related to the COVID outbreak being eased,” Archer said. “It’s no surprise if you look at the traffic around here with vehicles bringing ATVs. That part of our economy has really surged since the start of the summer.”
The Mercer County Commission had to draw from its budget stabilization or “rainy day fund” to maintain some services while travel was down, he stated.
“During the height of the COVID last year at this time, we were drawing from budget stabilization to fund ongoing programs that are funded by the hotel/motel taxes; for example, staff and operations at Glenwood Park and also a potion of our litter control program. Not totally, but a portion of it,” Archer said.
The commission can now start paying into its rainy day fund again.
“Our current figure is approximately $90,000, and we have been able to catch back up on deposits into budget stabilization,” Archer said. “I don’t know exactly how close we are to supporting all of the losses that we’ve endured. With $90,000 in our budget driven by the increase in the activities our local hotels and motels, it’s a very good sign and I’m glad people still come to Mercer County and southern West Virginia and enjoy all that we have to offer.”
The numbers of visitors stopping in local hotel and motel chains has been rising as well. Executive Director Jamie Null of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau said that the bureau subscribes to a company called STR to watch the numbers of stays in the county.
“It provides data, benchmarking and analytics and marketplace insights for hospitality vectors,” Null said. “Mercer County has several chain hotels that report their data to STR. We can look at it as well through a subscription service.”
The bureau cannot see what people are paying for rooms, but it can follow occupancy numbers. Null added that the information covers only hotel chains and not ATV lodgings.
“It tells us information about how well we are doing in occupancy, how many rooms are being sold per month,” she said. “We’re not comparing anything (current numbers ) to 2020, obviously.”
Null looked at 2021 and 2019 occupancy figures.
“We have seen a trend of increased occupancy ever since around February (2021),” Null said. “It started to build up, and so for May we were sitting at 65 percent occupancy out of available rooms. We have about 932 rooms available out of the chains reporting figures. The supply was 28,985 room nights available (in May). The demand (rooms nights actually used) was 18,964 room nights.”
Mercer County was still behind 2019 numbers when May 2019 and May 2021 were compared, but this could be due to factors such wedding receptions and family reunions contributing to the stays at local hotels and motels, she said. Now there is more north and south traffic on Interstate 77 as people travel to beaches, visit family and head for other destinations.
“But there’s no question in our minds that those occupancy numbers will continue to grow,” Null stated. “May is just barely the start of the summer travel season because a lot of schools don’t get out until June. We still anticipate a really good year going into the fall. A lot of the chain hotels have been booked solid on the weekends for travelers.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
