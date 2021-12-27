CHARLESTON — Hospital capacity and staffing remain an issue as COVID statistics continue to rise, putting a strain on healthcare in the state.
Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint InterAgency Task Force, said last week “the concern we have going forward” is three critical access hospitals in Morgantown, Charleston and Huntington that may get backed up with patients.
“If they will get backed up with COVID patients it will impact other West Virginians’ care,” he said.
Hospital COVID admissions continue to remain high, he said, as the number of new daily admissions have been consistently above the 60 that is considered the threshold to challenge hospital capacity.
Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said last week no beds are available as patients must use Emergency Department beds and there is nowhere to send them.
“We are all in the same boat,” she said of other hospitals in the state.
But Southern West Virginia is more at risk, she said, because of the low vaccination rate and a population with many at-risk health issues.
“In the last two or three weeks we have seen a significant increase in the number of COViD patients we are trying to take care of,” she said, as well as taking care of many other patients with severe medical conditions like pneumonia, heart attacks, strokes and traumas.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said West Virginia is has the third oldest population in the country and with the most underlying chronic health problems, which makes the state very vulnerable.
The Omicron variant, which some studies have shown may not present as grave a threat as the Delta variant, is spreading rapidly, Marsh said, and will eventually be the dominant variant in West Virginia since is already dominant in the country.
“We (the nation) had almost 250,000 news cases yesterday (Wednesday),” he said on Thursday last week. “The record at the peak of the pandemic was just over 300,000.”
Vaccines and boosters are needed, he said, and continue to provide the best protection available.
Hoyer said 87 percent of COVID hospital patients in state ICUs and 86 percent of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.
Hospital staffing issues continue, but Bill Crouch, DHHR Secretary, said it is a problem that is being addressed.
“We have discussions every day…” he said, adding that nurses around the state are “exhausted.”
The state has already pushed out $58 million to help hospitals in the “Save Our Care” program, he said, and recruiting medical personnel as well as offering incentives to those already working the state is an ongoing process.
Crouch said everyone is competing for the same professionals in the state as well as those out of state.
“It is a difficult situation,” he said.
The National Guard is being utilized in the best way possible and retired nurses are being recruited, he added.
Even if beds are available, the staff to service them may not be.
Crouch said no one has forgotten about the struggles in hospitals and the work all personnel do is appreciated.
