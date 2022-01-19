CHARLESTON — West Virginia continues to see more COVID-related hospitalizations, with the total at 907 on Tuesday, the highest it has been since the Delta surge, when it peaked at 1,012.
More outbreaks in long-term care facilities are also being reported, including Mercer County, as the Omicron variant surges.
According to the state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Services), after the Delta surge peak was reached at the end of September, hospitalizations had dropped to 498 on Nov. 25.
But the number of COVID patients started rising again after the Christmas holiday as the Omicron variant began its assault.
State COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, who had cautioned for weeks the surge was coming, recently said the scenario of caring for patients has changed since the Delta surge because of major staffing issues as health care workers leave the profession or move.
Hospitals are already struggling for staff and many hospital personnel are getting the virus, he said.
On Monday, Gov. Jim Justice said members of the National Guard who are qualified to do so are helping out hospitals who need extra personnel.
“They’re already doing phenomenal work,” Justice said of the Guard. “We have executed requests for 13 hospitals and we’ve got 115 guardsmen and women that are now deployed right now. Whenever we need our National Guard they are always there for us. So we thank them in every way.”
Cases in long-term care facilities have also gradually increased.
After As of Jan. 14, almost 90 long-term care facilities in the state are reporting outbreaks, according to the DHHR.
In Mercer County, Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield has a total of 30 current positive cases, with 16 among residents and 14 staff members, with one COVID-associated death during this outbreak.
“We have heavy hearts,” said Administrator LeeAnn Fink. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the resident.”
Fink said the facility continues to follow all guidelines and take necessary precautions.
“We do all we can to keep everyone safe,” she said.
Stonerise in Princeton has seen 14 cases, one resident and 13 staff, while Maples Health Care is reporting seven cases, including two residents and five staff.
Princeton Health Care Center has reported three current active cases among staff and one COVID-associated death.
Stonerise in Lindside in Monroe County reports six cases, one resident and five staff.
In those statewide outbreaks, 30 total deaths have been reported so far.
Although the vast majority of long-term care residents have been vaccinated and most of the staff, the Omicron variant can infect those who are fully vaccinated, as it did Justice last week.
Justice called the virus “nasty stuff” and said the vaccinations he had saved his life.
Marsh said those vaccinated usually experience milder symptoms and relatively few who are vaccinated with a booster shot need to be hospitalized.
The DHHR reports that more than 70 percent of COVID patients are unvaccinated, with that number jumping to 83 percent in the ICUs and 88 percent on ventilators are unvaccinated.
Officials say getting vaccinated remains the weapon to help keep the number of patients in hospitals down.
Statewide, about 54 percent of the eligible population (5 and over) have had at least two doses (of Moderna and Pfizer). Of the 917,335 residents who have had both dose, 356,050 have had the booster shot, which is essential to maintain effectiveness.
The Mercer County Health Department is offering a vaccine clinic today, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for first and second shots of Moderna and Pfizer as well as booster shots. The clinic will be held in the Karen Preservati Education Center at the Princeton Rescue Squad. No appointment is necessary.
The department will also be offering the pediatric dose of Pfizer to children 5 to 11 years old on Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., also at the education center.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
