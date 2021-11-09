GRUNDY, Va. — Buchanan General Hospital recently donated $20,000 to United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Hurley Long Term Relief Fund in a ceremony at the hospital. The Hurley Long-Term Relief Fund is managed by the Hurley Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in which United Way of Southwest Virginia is fiscal agent. One-hundred percent of funds donated to the relief fund directly benefit the citizens of Hurley, VA. “The people of Hurley are more than just patients and employees to us at Buchanan General Hospital,” said Robert Ruchti, CEO. “They’re our neighbors and our friends, and they’ve been in our thoughts and prayers every day since the flood. Just as we are fortunate to serve the Hurley community with health care, we are glad to offer this assistance in their long term recovery.” Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, expressed gratitude to presenting board members Willis Smith and Danny Elswick. “We thank Buchanan General Hospital for giving back and helping your community. It really means a lot.” The LTRG is working with local officials to continue gathering funds, assessing damage, and providing residents with the materials necessary to rebuild. Volunteer groups continue to work daily in Hurley to clean, rebuild, and revitalize the community. Pictured are Buchanan General Hospital board members Willis Smith (left) and Danny Elswick (right) presenting the $20,000 check to Travis Staton, president and CEO, United Way of Southwest Virginia.