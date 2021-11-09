GRUNDY, Va. — A local hospital has contributed a large sum of money to a fund providing relief to people whose homes were destroyed or seriously damaged when a powerful flood swept through the community of Hurley, Va.
Buchanan General Hospital donated $20,000 to the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s Hurley Long Term Relief Fund in a ceremony at the hospital. The Hurley Long-Term Relief Fund is managed by the Hurley Long-Term Recovery Group (LTRG) in which United Way of Southwest Virginia is fiscal agent.
One-hundred percent of funds donated to the relief fund directly benefit the citizens of Hurley, Va., United Way officials said.
About 200 homes were destroyed or damaged Aug. 30 when a flood surged through the Guesses Fork area in Hurley, Va. One person died during the flooding. The United Way of Southwest Virginia has been raising funds and asking for volunteers to help with recovery efforts.
“The people of Hurley are more than just patients and employees to us at Buchanan General Hospital,” Robert Ruchti, CEO, said of the Nov. 4 contribution. “They’re our neighbors and our friends, and they’ve been in our thoughts and prayers every day since the flood. Just as we are fortunate to serve the Hurley community with health care, we are glad to offer this assistance in their long term recovery.”
Travis Staton, president and CEO of United Way of Southwest Virginia, expressed his gratitude to presenting board members Willis Smith and Danny Elswick.
“We thank Buchanan General Hospital for giving back and helping your community. It really means a lot,” he said.
The LTRG is working with local officials to continue gathering funds, assessing damage, and providing residents with the materials necessary to rebuild. Volunteer groups continue to work daily in Hurley to clean, rebuild and revitalize the community, United Way officials said.
In a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam dated Oct. 29, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said the disaster lacked “severity and magnitude.”
FEMA initially responded to Virginia’s request for a Declaration of Major Emergency in Hurley on Oct. 26 by authorizing public assistance for the governments of Buchanan County and the Commonwealth of Virginia to repair roads and other public infrastructure and to develop mitigation plans for future disasters, according to a previous report in the {em}Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
Since that time, FEMA has “quietly denied assistance to individuals and families in Hurley,” according to the United Way.
“The damage to the infrastructure was significant in the area designated for Public Assistance,” David Bibo, acting associate administrator with FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, said in the letter to Northam. “However, based on our review of all of the information available, including the joint Individual Assistance Preliminary Damage Assessments, it has been determined that the impact to the individuals and households from this event was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance under FEMA-4628-DR. Therefore, your request for Individual Assistance is denied.”
For more information on relief efforts or how people can assist the people of Hurley,Va., visit unitedwayswva.org/hurleyflood.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
