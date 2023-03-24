BLUEFIELD — Downtown Bluefield and the Granada Theater will be busy places this weekend.
Several hundred visitors from around the nation and from other countries will visit the city to participate in the sixth annual HopeWords Writers’ Conference, a gathering of Christian writers, speakers and participants.
Writers this year include Katherine Patterson, author of the popular “Bridge to Terabithia.”
Travis Lowe is the founder of the event, which is sold out.
Lowe, former pastor of Crossroads Church in Bluefield, recently moved to Oklahoma to be the Extension Loan Fund president for the International Pentecostal Holiness Church.
But he continues to organize the event.
He had partnered with area pastors and Bluefield University to create HopeWords, a writer’s conference that brings international thinkers and world-class writers together in to share stories, testimony, faith, and ideas. Bluefield University initially hosted the event but it was moved to the Granada Theater last year after the renovation of the historic theater was finished.
The promotion for the event this year said:
“So this spring, make your way to Bluefield. Come visit with local artisans, walk among the hills, or simply sit with others who hope and dream — all while learning from world-class thinkers and writers. Make plans to stay through Sunday to worship with local congregations who have kept hope alive through the generations. and discover for yourself how a commitment to place, process, and presence can change everything.”
Lowe also added: “The story of Bluefield is one of a city reinvigorating its soul. A place that will inspire hope in you, others like you, and others much different than you. It’s tangible proof that there are no dead things, only things awaiting resurrection.”
Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corp. (BARC), which operates the Bluefield Arts Center and the Granada Theater, said the area is very fortunate to host the event.
“Given the stature of the speakers, HopeWords is an event that Travis Lowe could take anywhere in the country,” Tracey said. “But because of the hospitality of Bluefield, the presence of the restored Granada Theater, and Travis’s commitment to southern West Virginia, he brings this event to Mercer County. We are both fortunate and proud to host the HopeWords conference.”
City Manager Cecil Marson said recently this “world renowned” event is big for Bluefield, with an estimated 38 states and nine countries represented.
Marson also praised Lowe for bringing the event to Bluefield and those attending will also have a chance to tour the area.
“This is a world class event in Bluefield,” he said.
Mayor Ron Martin said that when the event was held last year at the Granada, he saw license tags on cars from everywhere.
“It was awesome,” he said. “This year is an even bigger turnout than last year.”
Other writers who will speak at the event include Ann Voskamp, Mirslav Volf, Lewis Brogdon and Hannah Anderson.
The conference begins at 4 p.m. today and ends Saturday night with an evening gathering.
Chosen Road will be in concert for the group tonight at 8 p.m.
All events are held at the Granada Theater.
Guests will also have a chance to take a bus tour of the area.
Lowe was honored by the Bluefield City Board in April 2022 not only for founding the conference, but also for his work in the community, especially helping businesses.
“The City of Bluefield honors and acknowledges Travis Lowe for his contributions to the written word, faith, entrepreneurs, and the City of Bluefield,” the resolution said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
