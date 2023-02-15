BLUEFIELD — Christian writers from more than 30 states and neighboring Canada are converging on the city of Bluefield this March for meeting authors and attending workshops that will help them hone their skills.
Travis Lowe, president of the HopeWords Writers Conference, met Tuesday by teleconference with the Mercer County Commission to request funding. The fifth annual HopeWords Writers Conference is coming to the Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield on March 24 and 25. He requested $2,500.
“This event has grown to be one of the top Christian writers’ conferences in the county. We always bring in world famous authors and theologians,” Lowe said. “This year the list includes New York Times Best Sellers, a Library of Congress Living Legend, a Grawemeyer Award winner, a National Book Award winner, and on and on. We have Katherine Paterson who wrote ‘Bridge to Terabithia.’
People from across the United States and Canada are attending, he stated.
“So far, tickets have been bought and folks are traveling to Bluefield from 35 states and four provinces of Canada and even a few folks from other continents are joining the live stream,” Lowe told the commissioners. “Of the 270 tickets sold so far, only 15 are to residents of Mercer County, which means that 255 people so far are booking multiple nights lodging in Mercer County for this event.”
Lowe, who was once pastor of the Crossroads Church in Bluefield, said the conference’s organizers are working with the city of Bluefield and the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau “to make sure we show off our beautiful county.”
Efforts are underway to give the visitors other things to enjoy while they are attending the conference.
“The city has a arranged a pre-conference tour that will take people through the city of Bluefield, into Bramwell where they will be greeted by the mayor and have some time to walk through the historic town, and then take them up to East River Mountain Overlook to get some pictures,” he said. “We currently have 85 people from as far away as Covington, Wash.; Los Angeles and Simi Valley Calif.; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Texas; Connecticut; New Hampshire; Florida. People from over 20 states have already signed up who want to go on the tour.
“The city is trying to figure out how to serve that many folks. We are actually looking for another tour guide to help us pull this off,” he added. “We will probably have to run the trolley plus three buses.”
Commissioner Gene Buckner asked Lowe if the conference was receiving any other monetary contributions. Lowe replied that several entities such as a pastors organization in Kansas was contributing along with local donors including Grants Supermarket, First Community Bank, and “several local folks have stepped in to help out with the tours.”
The commission unanimously voted to provide $2,500 from the hotel/motel fund.
Executive Director Jamie Null of the Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau said the bureau was working with the city and the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias on helping the upcoming conference.
“Even though they’re here to learn and grow their abilities and their talents, it’s a great way to showcase Mercer County,” Null said.
