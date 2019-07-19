BLUEFIELD — Brief rain showers didn’t the dampen spirits of riders or horses Thursday at Bluefield’s Lotito Park when competitions got underway at the 51st Annual Bluefield Shrine Horse Show.
Bluefield Shriners were making final preparations Thursday afternoon before the gates opened to the public. The show opens again today at 6 p.m.
A brief shower fell on the show before the public started arriving, but Wilson Butt, the Shriners past president, said the show will go on despite any rainy weather. Between 250 to 300 horses, more than last year, are participating in this year’s competition.
The money being raised by the horse show will benefit local children who are aided by the Shrine Transportation Program, Butt said. This program provides transportation to Shrine hospitals in Lexington, Ky and in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Children who have suffer burns often require several trips to these hospitals, he said. This can be a very expensive challenge for families, so the Shriners also provide food and lodging for the children along with a parent or guardian.
“There’s been quite a few children in this area who have benefited from it,” Butt said. “We’ll take care of it because we want the children to get the best care they can get.”
Under a nearby awning, the Surface family with Carousel Farms were waiting for a brief shower to end. Casey Surface of Bluefield said they had brought about 12 horses to compete in this year’s show.
“We’re so close, we go backwards and forwards and bring the ones we’re showing each day,” Ben Surface added, saying the farm has been participating in the horse show for about 40 years.
“It’s a good cause and a lot of local families can come to it,” Casey Surface said.
“They’re really good, and all the money goes to the cause – not like some organizations,” Ben Surface said.
At another tent, Gary Altizer of Gary Altizer Stables in Rural Retreat, Va. said he has been coming to the horse show since he was a teenager.
“We’ve been coming a long time,” he recalled. “I think the first time we showed here, I was 13.”
He looked to the skies and hoped for clear weather. Later, the rain stopped and the sun came out.
“I hope it will hold up,” Altizer said of any rainy weather. “Nobody deserves it more than the Shriners.
This year’s horse show is dedicated to Clyde Barr, R. Jack Richardson, and to the memory of Jody Frazier, Edward L. “Budgie” Niswander, and all members of the Bluefield Shrine Club that have passed on who have worked tirelessly to make all the horse shows a success during the past 51 years, Bluefield Shrine Club President Ed King said.
“The show is also dedicated to our local children in the Shrine Hospital Program,” King said. “We also honor A.V. Gibson, H.P. Hunnicutt, Jack Martin and Tom Seaver, founders of the Bluefield Shrine Club Children’s Hospital Transportation Program.”
