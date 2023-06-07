Hope Scholarship recipients will be seeing more money this year, and the number of applications for the program has increased.
State Treasurer Riley Moore, who serves as chairman of the Hope Scholarship Board, announced Tuesday his office has approved the Hope Scholarship for more than 5,000 West Virginia students for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, with several hundred more students potentially being awarded in the coming weeks.
The scholarship amount varies each school year; for the 2023-2024 year, it will be $4,488.82, he said. The first portion of Hope Scholarship funds will be distributed to approved students through the program’s online portal by Aug. 15, with remaining funds distributed by Jan. 15, 2024.
“There has been a tremendous interest in the Hope Scholarship this year and our office has been working diligently to ensure every eligible West Virginia family that wants to take advantage of this program to educate their children can do so,” Moore said.
As of Monday morning, June 5, the office had approved 5,099 Hope Scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year that begins this fall. There were 6,321 applications received by the May 15 deadline and 1,029 are still being processed in various stages of submission, review or on hold awaiting further documentation.
All applications are set to be reviewed by July 1, Moore said.
So far, the Office has only deemed 179 of the submitted applications as ineligible for the program, while 14 families decided to decline the award after being approved.
“If current trends hold, we could approach nearly 6,000 students receiving the Hope Scholarship this fall – remarkable growth for the second year of this program,” Moore said. “That tells me West Virginia families have a strong desire for school choice and educational freedom options for their children.”
The Hope Scholarship Program is an education savings account available for kindergarten through 12th grade students. It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience through the approved Hope Scholarship Program Schools and Education Service Providers.
The legislation to implement the program passed in 2021 but was temporarily put on hold after Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Joanna Tabit granted an injunction because, she said, it violated the state’s Constitution, which requires the state to provide “for a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”
Tabit agreed with the West Virginia Department of Education that the millions of dollars for the program drains money from public schools and incentivizes parents to take their children out of public schools.
However, the state Supreme Court of Appeals overruled Tabit’s decision, dissolving the injunction.
That meant a delay in sending out funds for the 2022-23 school year, and also resulted in only 2,200 students using the scholarship money, Moore said.
But the program is on track this year.
Last year, scholarships were approved for 122 Mercer County students, nine in Monroe County and three in McDowell County.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.