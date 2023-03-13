By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
CNHI News W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Applications are now being accepted for West Virginia’s Hope Scholarship program.
The Hope Scholarship program was approved by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021 and signed into law by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.
It provides money for students leaving the public schools system. The scholarship allows families to use the funding for a variety of expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities.
Applications to use the Hope Scholarship education savings account program for the upcoming 2023-24 school year that begins this fall are now available online at www.Hope-ScholarshipWV.com.
The application period is open through May 15.
The Hope Scholarship is an education savings account program available for kindergarten through 12th grade students.
It is designed to allow parents and families to use the state portion of their child’s education funding to tailor an individualized learning experience.
To qualify for the Hope Scholarship, a student must be a West Virginia resident and be either:
• Eligible to be enrolled in a kindergarten program.
• Enrolled full-time in a public elementary or secondary school program in West Virginia for the entire instructional term during the current 2023-24 academic year.
• Or, enrolled full-time and attending a public elementary or secondary school program in West Virginia for at least 45 calendar days during an instructional term at the time of application.
In addition to filling out the application, state law also requires participating families to fill out a notice of intent to participate in the program with their county superintendent. A sample template for the notice is available online at HopeScholarship-WV.com.
The Hope Scholarship program provides money for students leaving the public schools system.
The scholarship allows families to use the funding for a variety of expenses, including tuition and fees at participating private schools and other extracurricular activities. Data on the number of scholarships awarded across the state should be available later this year once the enrollment period closes in May. Republican lawmakers in the state have championed the scholarship program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.