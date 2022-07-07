BLUEFIELD — The annual Hoop Drills and Life Skills Summer Camp is back for the 12th year. It began Tuesday and will continue until Friday, July 8 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Bluefield State University.
At the camp, kids learn skills to better them on the basketball court and in real life situations, and this year, the camp added a new aspect of learning by inviting the Bluefield Police (BPD) and Fire Departments (BVD) to come talk to the kids.
Project Y.E.S., which is a part of CASE West Virginia, Director Jim Pettus was excited that they were able to have the police department come and give a K-9 presentation.
“We just look at it as an enrichment period for the kids to have something a little bit outside of what the basketball camp is providing us,” said Pettus.
Pettus describes the camp as a kind of extension to the services CASE WV offers within the school systems of Mercer, McDowell, and Monroe Counties for teen preventions.
Pettus also said that bringing the police department out to the camp also offers an opportunity for the kids to see the police in a positive light and vice versa.
“There have been a lot of negative things occurring around us, and this lets the kids build a positive relationship with the police,” he said.
The Bluefield Police Department was happy to get to come out and show the K-9s off to the kids and give them a better understanding of the dog’s jobs along with other service animals as well.
Bluefield Police Department Lieutenant B.W. Copenhaver said, “We are going to show them how the dogs search for narcotics, find narcotics, and we are going to show them what we call ‘Protection Work’ where the dog will protect us. We will also show them obedience.”
Copenhaver brought his K-9 Thor for the demonstrations, and he was accompanied by Sargent J.M. Danieley, his K-9 Ace, and Patrolman T.M. Beggs and his K-9 Maverick.
Copenhaver said they came because they want to show the kids what they do and how they do it, while also building interest in law enforcement. They also want to show the kids how to interact with service dogs and the police.
“I think one of the biggest things is we want to build a relationship with the kids where they’re not afraid of the police,” said Copenhaver. “The other part of it is whenever they see a service dog of any kind, whenever they approach it, they need to ask permission before they pet.”
The Bluefield High School men’s basketball team are the one’s leading the basketball side of the camp along with their head coach Buster Large.
Large said this camp is so important for these kids to get this opportunity that the Hoop Drills and Life Skills camp offers because it helps to build multiple aspects of their lives.
“Not only do these kids get an education in basketball skills, but they get an education about making right decisions,” said Large. “It just offers a lot of great things they can build on over the summer and learn to implement when school starts back.”
Pettus added, “This is just an opportunity to get kids off the couch, away from the screens and get active while being able to build relationships and life skills.”
The Bluefield Fire Department will be doing a presentation at today’s camp to allow the kids to see that side of service as well.
