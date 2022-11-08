PRINCETON — The Mercer County Courthouse was lit up green on Monday to honor veterans as part of “Operation Green Light,” which is a collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties (NACo), and it will be lit until November 13.
With Veteran’s Day approaching, the county wanted to participate in a different type of celebration for its local heroes.
“We are doing this to acknowledge and thank our local veterans while also reminding them of the local opportunities we have to support our veterans,” said Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett.
Mercer County has several local veteran support options in things like housing, substance abuse, and crisis to name a few, and they also can provide assistance in getting state and federal help for veterans.
“We have all kinds of services for specific situations they might find theirselves in after service, and we just want them to know that we are here for them,” said Puckett.
According to the NACo website, veterans make up around 11 percent of adult homelessness, and along with those statistics, those that are homeless are also experiencing substance abuse, 50 percent have mental illness, and just have an all around hard time adjusting to “civilian life.”
Puckett said he thinks this is a good way to really show the love and support the county has for it’s veterans.
NACo said that the purpose of the initiative is “shining a green light, county governments and our residents will let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported.”
Locally, Puckett said that this is also a good way for the county to stay diligent in awareness of needs for veterans, and this is a interesting way to do it.
“Anytime we get a chance to honor vets, we take it, and this is a unique way that we are able to do it,” said Puckett.
“The county has never done this before, so I think it’s great that we are taking this opportunity to show our appreciation in a cool, unique way.”
He also said that he thinks this will open up opportunity for other groups in need of support to get into contact with the county for assistance, especially if it contributes to veterans.
“We really hope that this can just be another way to surround our veterans in support and love,” said Puckett.
The U.S. Army’s website mentions why green is the color used for veterans.
Puckett quoted them saying, “Greenlight is also a term commonly used to activate forward movement. The simple action of changing one light to green is intended to spark a national conversation regarding the recognition of veterans, and ‘greenlight’ them forward as valued members of our communities.”
In addition to that, the U.S. Army website added, “Green is the color of hope, renewal, and well-being.”
If you want to join in on the support for veterans, the county invites businesses and residents to light a green light outside or inside where it can be seen.
You can also share your participation using the hashtag OperationGreenLight on social media.
For more information about Operation Green Light, visit the NACo website.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.