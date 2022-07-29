Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.