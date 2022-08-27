Tazewell County is in the works of displaying a mural to honor African American heritage and achievements throughout history.
The idea for the mural was brought to the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors in 2021 by artist Ellen Elmes because she felt it was important to have the accomplishments of African Americans acknowledged.
Committee member Mabel Horton said, “The Borad of Supervisors agreed with the idea because they wanted to honor the African Americans in the county with some kind of monument, so they came up with this idea of doing a mural on the wall in the County Courthouse Complex. It will be a part of all the other monuments there.”
Once approved, Elmes and the board got to work on putting together a committee and painters that would help Elmes create the mural, after the choices were made, they began meeting in July of 2021 to do research on people they might portray in the mural.
“Once all of the people we were going to include in the mural were decided on, I did a small scale, colored sketch of the mural to show them the plans, and after that, I got them printed on to large pieces of fabric, because the portraits are going to be on fabric, and got started on the larger version with the other painters,” said Elmes.
She said she really enjoyed the process and working with all different types of people for this project.
“It was wonderful because people came when they could, we weren’t all there everyday,” said Elmes. “We all came at different times.”
She also added, “We had young people, then we had other artists that are practiced professionals. Some who came were even former students of mine at Southwest (Community College).”
There was even one artist that wanted to be involved who was raised in Tazewell who now lives in Portland, Oregon, so Elmes mailed him his section of the portrait which he mailed back upon his completion of it.
The mural showcases 16 African Americans through portraits that were from Tazewell and made big impacts on not only the county but country-wide, and the process of painting was done at Tazewell County Middle School mostly throughout this past June.
“Each of the artists took one portrait to work on, while I did most of the big ones,” said Elmes. “The portraits are broken up on eight panel, so because there are 16 people being portrayed, some have one person on them while others have two.”
Elmes really emphasized the love she had for the entire process of the mural from commission to completion of painting.
“One of the highlights of the process was at the end, some of our committee members came and painted all of the solid backgrounds of the portraits,” she said.
Elmes added, “That was a really wonderful day because they got to meet the painters, some they knew, some they didn’t. The painters got to meet them and find out their responsibility for facilitating and researching. I just really enjoyed that day.”
Elmes has a lot of pride for this mural because she feels that everyone worked so hard and played their parts exceptionally.
“I think everybody has worked very hard on it and did a wonderful job, and they researched on it very thoroughly,” she said.
The longest and hardest part of the mural was the choice of who to put in it, and for them to be added, the entire committee had to agree on that person.
Committee member Mabel Horton said, “We wanted them to be representative of the county. Everybody on the committee knew of somebody they wanted to be in it, and then we started talking and researching even more people.”
She finished, “We all voted and agreed on everyone that was chosen.”
Each person chosen is representative of a different time period and profession. Some chosen were doctors, pharmacists, writers, and teachers among others and some even went to prestigious Ivy League universities such as Harvard and Columbia.
“We went way back, some were born in slavery, and it shows the hardships they faved before they became successful,” said Horton. “I think that’s what set the stage for how many we did.”
Another board and committee member, Shanna Plaster, added, “That was one of the parameters we had when picking people for the portraits, that they would be an inspiration to our future, and not only that but a inspiration to the kids in our schools right now. They can move beyond anything that may be hold them back, to achieve whatever is is they may like.”
The committee felt that doing the 16 portraits was the best way to showcase the many different accomplishments of the African Americans that helped develop the community.
Committee member Susie Green said, “I think the individuals represented so may different diverse areas of life, and some were educated, some were uneducated, some did things in the community that were amazing, so you couldn’t lump all of their experiences into one particular person or event.”
Elmes added to that saying, “There are also others, of people who have impacted not only our county but our state, our broader region, and I think our committee was just amazed at the end of our process at some of the stories that some of us, especially me, didn’t even know about, these amazing accomplishments of people being portrayed.”
She also feels that this mural and the short dedications and descriptions that will be provided with each portrait will have so much positive impact on the entirety of the county.
“The facts in the short narratives that will be available to read under their portrait is so important in sharing those buts of information that mattered,” Green explained. “That meant something to the community, bot just the Black community but the whole of the community. The teaching be it the girl scouts, the farming, the hospitality, in all areas were all important to the development of the county to get it where it is today.”
Green feels that once kids and other people in the community get to see it, the mural will provide an extremely necessary ability to learn the county’s history and will be impacted by the art and the subjects contributions. She said the people portrayed did the important things that should be memorialized and acknowledged.
“They stood for what they believed in, so for us to see them portrayed in the light that Ellen has designed and the other artists and the committee has spent time going over with the narratives and making sure we are telling the important part,” said Green. “I think it’s going to have a positive impact on not only the African American community, but the community as a whole.”
Not only does the committee think it will offer a teaching moment for the people of Tazewell and those who come see it, but it will instill some pride into the current and future African American community.
“I think the pride of seeing some of our ancestors recognized for things that they did is going to do so much,” said Green. “During the struggles of African Americans not only in Tazewell County but in the country, you see perseverance, and I think those points within their lives shown in the portraits will be a huge influence.”
Horton also added to Green saying, “I think it will establish more pride inner African American heritage, and it would also be the first of its kind throughout the county and would make more people aware of those people. It will spark a desire to learn more.”
She finished saying, “I think it will make us more inquisitive, be educated, more involved, and I think it will make us very proud.”
All of the committee expressed how much impact they feel this mural will have, and the importance of it for equality and recognition.
“We’ve always honored our own achievements in our community, but this one is acknowledging it county-wide,” said Horton. “This is the first of it’s kind, and we will be able to share it with the whole county, that’s what makes it important to us.”
The next step in the process of completion is at work right now which is getting the mural hung up and displayed on the designated building.
Elmes said she and her husband have been working to get the scaffolding in order to hang it on the panels.
“My husband and I are installing it,” she said. “Each portrait has two panels of fabric that go together to from seven foot panel, so it will be life-size figures.”
The unveiling is set for October as of now to give Elmes time to make sure the the mural is not only hung but also sealed with varnish so it does not ruin because of weather.
“The idea of having it in October gives us the time through September of getting it put up and getting the metal narrative plaques hung up and installed,” she finished.
Green finished by emphasizing the importance of this being a step forward in showcasing all side of history.
“The impact of showcasing these portraits on the wall in Tazewell right at the courthouse is a step forward,” she said. “It’s a step forward in inclusiveness in Tazewell County. The Board of Supervisors said, ‘Yes, let’s do this, let’s acknowledge the importance of the contributions that these African Americans have done.”
Green added, “In the Black community that’s a big plus to be acknowledged through this beautiful artwork. To see that right up next to the courthouse is an experience of pride and step-forwardness of the county, the community, the African American community, the white community. The entire county is stepping forward, not blaming, but moving forward in a positive direction to include the importance of all histories.”
Once fully displayed in October the mural will be located on the outside wall of 209 Main Street in Tazewell.
