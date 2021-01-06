BLUEFIELD — A candlelight vigil held Tuesday night at Bluefield City Park honored the late retired Bluefield Police Lt. James D. Vance, who died last week of COVID-19.
Vance, who was 52, retired from the department in June last year after 23 years of service and had fought the virus for a month at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Vance graduated from Princeton Senior High School in 1988 and served in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his discharge in 1993, he became a dispatcher, then a police officer with the City of Bluefield.
Vance moved up the ranks from patrolman to corporal to sergeant, finally retiring as Lieutenant on June 25, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Jerri, and four children.
Family, friends and colleagues gathered under a shelter at the park with candles to talk about Vance and his contributions to the police force and to the community.
Canine Officer Sgt. J.L. Danieley said no one can be prepared for something like this.
“This is definitely a shock,” he said. “He made it through the Marine Corps and 23 years of service. It’s really a shame. I hate it for him, his family and the department. This is really a tough time.”
Danieley said he has been with the department for six years and worked with Vance until his retirement last year.
“He was my sergeant at one point and my lieutenant at one point,” he said. “He was an awesome guy and an awesome police officer. He was an all-around family man and loved his community.”
Danieley said Vance put up a valiant fight against the virus.
Officer R.V. Johnson has been with the department for five years and also worked under Vance.
“Every day he had a smile on his face,” Johnson said of Vance. “As a leader, he was very knowledgeable of the job and very knowledgeable in general.”
Johnson said Vance served as a father figure to younger officers, including him. “He never met a stranger.”
“We are definitely going to miss him deeply,” he said. “When he retired he came to the department often and kept a relationship with all the guys. To us, he still worked there.”
Jennifer Stull, a close friend of Jerri Vance, said it has been a shock.
“All we are trying to do is surround her right now with all her friends and family,” Stull said. “We are trying to help her through, whatever she needs right now. It’s going to be a long road for her.”
Stull said Lt. Vance was healthy and still very active, helping with many jobs.
“He was a handyman,” she said. “He helped everybody in the community.”
Stull said the children are dealing with it in their own way, but “they are doing okay.”
“The outpouring from the community has been unreal,” she said. “The support from people who knew him or worked with him has been unreal.”
“This is an awesome sight and what a testimony to the life of James that you would come out on a cold, dark January night to do something like this,” said Rev. Sherrill Michael, pastor of the Bluefield Church of the Nazarene, before he offered a pray to open the vigil. “James loved his family, he loved his city and he loved his country.”
Michael said Vance sacrificed much of his life for others.
“We know he lived a great life for others,” he said.
Visitation will start at noon today at the Brushfork Armory, followed by the service at 2 p.m.
Michael will be officiating, along with Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow, Lt. John Whitt and Cpl. Stuart Swope also speaking. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Bluefield, Va. with Military Honors under the direction of the U.S. Marines Corp.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
