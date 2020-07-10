PRINCETON — The investigation in the death of a Princeton woman whose remains were discovered last summer is continuing as West Virginia State Police officials await reports on evidence submitted to two crime labs.
The initial remains of Amanda Presutti, 34, of Princeton, were discovered June 20, 2019, in a rural area of eastern Mercer County.
Presutti had been reported missing by her family 11 days earlier.
Trooper First Class D.B. Whited, of the State Police Princeton detachment, said Thursday that the investigation remains ongoing.
“We have a couple of leads that came in last month and we are waiting on evidence from the labs,” said Whited, who is lead investigator on the case.
Although troopers are following up on leads, Whited said “there is not enough evidence for an arrest at this time.”
Whited said evidence found at the scene was sent to the West Virginia State Police Crime Lab and the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center.
In a September 2019 Daily Telegraph story, Whited said evidence found at the scene suggests Presutti’s death “was a homicide.”
“We are working this as an active homicide investigation” Whited said in the earlier report. “Right now we are following up on leads on possible persons of interest.”
In the days following the discovery of Presutti’s initial remains, Whited said the search included the use of a helicopter and “multiple days” with the use of cadaver dogs.
According to an earlier report by Whited, Presutti had been missing since June 1. She was last seen in the Thorn Street area of Princeton.
Whited said troopers and search and rescue teams combed the area where her remains were found last summer.
The Black Diamond Search and Rescue Council out of Blacksburg, Va., searched the area every weekend for months after the initial discovery, he said.
Whited said additional remains were discovered “at the scene, in the same area.”
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment at 304-425-2101.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com
