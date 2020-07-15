TAZEWELL — Two brothers have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and deputies are seeking their mother, who is facing conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, in the death of a Tazewell County man, investigators announced Tuesday.
During a joint press conference conducted at the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Brian Hieatt, Bland County Sheriff Jason Ramsey and Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster said that a body believed to be that of Tazewell County resident David Allen Hayes was found July 10 in Bland County, Va.
Hieatt said that the missing man’s father, Chester Hayes, contacted his office June 29 and said that his son, who normally visited him every evening, had not appeared for five days. Deputies visited the home of David Haynes for a welfare check.
“Very quickly we saw this was not a case of a grown man deciding to leave and go live somewhere else,” Hieatt stated.
Deputies from both counties worked long hours on the search and investigation.
“Unfortunately, very soon into this investigation it was clear that something very horrible had happened,” Plaster stated.
The investigation led to the arrests of Justin Michael Hackler, 25, of the Grapefield area in Bland County and Joshua Mitchell Hackler, 21, of the Gratton area in Tazewell County. The brothers have been charged with second-degree murder.
Justin and Joshua Hackler were charged with second-degree murder because at this point in the investigation, there was no indication of premeditation, Plaster said.
Both men are being held without bond at the Tazewell Regional Jail, Plaster said.
Law enforcement authorities were seeking the brothers’ mother, Leslie Raquel Burner Hackler, who is wanted on a charge of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Leslie Hackler had been dating David Hayes, Hieatt stated. The U.S. Marshals Service is working on the case as well.
A body believed to be Hayes was found on Grapefield property where Justin Michael Hackler was living, Hieatt said. The murder charges were filed in Tazewell County.
“We feel he was murdered here and taken over there,” Hieatt said.
Sheriff Jason Ramsey offered condolences to the Hayes family. Deputies with both offices worked 18 and 20-hour days for two weeks to resolve the missing person case, he added.
Hieatt said that there had been rumors on social media about the body being dismembered, but this did not prove to be true.
The body is currently at the Roanoke office of the Virginia Medical Examiner, Hieatt said. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police assisted with the case.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Travis Hayton with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 276-385-1720.
Greg Jordan
