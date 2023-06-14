ATHENS — Players teed off early on June 9 at Pipestem Resort State Park for the 34th annual Homer K. Ball Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament.
First place in the men’s division was awarded to the Encova Insurance team: Gene Bailey, Ernie Martin, Larry Turner and Bill Sheppard, according to an announcement from Concord University.
First place in the women’s division was awarded to the Elks team: Carolyn Truman, Donna Kowaleski, Linda Zirkle and Sandy Gay.
Second place in the men’s division went to the Pioneer Community Bank team: Nathan Steiding, Greg Shupe, Carl Bowman and Jeff Miller.
An individual grand prize was awarded to Patrick Dove, which included a $500 gift certificate good at any West Virginia State Park.
Proceeds from this tournament fund scholarships for Concord University students. In the last fourteen years, the tournament has raised more than $169,214 and has awarded over 406 scholarships.
Homer K. Ball, a Lerona native, graduated from Concord in 1948. Throughout his career, he served as sheriff of Mercer County, West Virginia state senator, and director of the physical plant at Concord University. Mr. Ball was also an avid golfer. In 1991, the annual golf tournament benefiting Concord was named in his honor. After Mr. Ball’s passing in 2008, the tournament was renamed the Homer K. Ball Memorial Golf Tournament.
